Dis-Chem and Rhiza Babuyile partner to launch nine new mobile clinics

10 July 2024 – Dis-Chem has announced a partnership with Rhiza Babuyile which will see nine new mobile clinics rolled out nationally. This initiative, spearheaded by The Dis-Chem Foundation, aims to expand primary healthcare accessibility to communities, and is projected to significantly increase current capacity from 100 000 to between 750 000 and one million patients annually.

It marks the second initiative of the #BetterTomorrowStartsHere project, funded from the R12 million pledged by Dis-Chem CEO Rui Morais, which was inspired by the Springbok Rugby World Cup victory last year. Dis-Chem committed to funding 12 sustainable and measurable projects to the value of R1 million each, to be directed towards tackling South African challenges.

Morais expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, “At Dis-Chem, we are dedicated to delivering and enhancing primary healthcare access for as many South Africans as possible. The launch of these mobile clinics will address the healthcare needs of people within underserved communities, while alleviating pressure on public clinics and ensuring more patients receive timely care without the need to travel far.”

The mobile clinics, which will be provided and managed by Rhiza Babuyile, will particularly benefit vulnerable groups including pregnant women, school children and the elderly They will offer a wide range of essential healthcare services including general check-ups, vaccinations, chronic disease management, sexual reproductive health rights (SRHR), curative care, HIV/AIDS treatment, and family care.

Alef Meulenberg, Founder and Executive Chairman of Rhiza Holdings, echoed the importance of the partnership, stating, “This collaboration is important for us, as it will enhance our operational efficiency and effectiveness. Through the #BetterTomorrowStartsHere campaign, we will now benefit greatly from the Dis-Chem Group’s support. Partnership and support are crucial in allowing us to scale our efforts and increasing our impact on community health and wellness.”

Rhiza Babuyile is an NGO dedicated to community wellness and national development, providing primary healthcare services to address a broad spectrum of medical needs. Its clinics deliver an essential service and manage chronic diseases, offer initial diagnostics, and ensure vital healthcare access to those who need it most.

The Dis-Chem Foundation’s Jacqueline Kahlberg adds, “The #BetterTommorowStartsHere campaign has unlocked the immediate need for primary healthcare to a vast number of South Africans nationwide. This partnership extends access to primary healthcare and represents a significant step towards reducing healthcare disparities and improving the well-being of countless individuals. By bringing healthcare directly to those in need, we are not only addressing immediate medical concerns but also fostering a healthier, more resilient society. The impact of these mobile clinics will be profound, providing a lifeline to many and reinforcing our commitment to a better, healthier tomorrow for everyone.”