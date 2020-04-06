SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Newsletter Advertising Links
contact@sagoodnews.co.za

06
Apr

Dis-chem Donates Initial R2m to the Solidarity Fund

,

Dis-Chem Pharmacies has donated an initial two million rand to the independent Solidarity Fund set up by the president.

At the same time the group is encouraging its Dis-Chem Benefit card members to convert their points to contribute to the Fund, with Dis-Chem pledging to match all Dis-Chem Benefit members’ donations rand for rand.

“The initial kickstart contribution of R2 million is our way of participating in the fight to contain and combat the biggest threat to our country and our society,” says Dis-Chem’s executive director Lynette Saltzman.  “Any contribution which supports the fund’s aims of containing the spread of the virus and providing care for ill individuals is valuable, and we are proud that we and our Benefit members will be contributing to such a meaningful initiative.”

“This is about being stronger together. The greater the number of people contributing, the more money will be directed towards the fund, so we are encouraging all our loyalty programme members to join in this very worthy initiative,” Saltzman says.  Consumers who are already Dis-Chem Benefit Card members can start donating now by converting any portion of their points via the Dis-Chem app or at www.dischem.co.za

Related Posts

April 6, 2020

Emergency response for families in lockdown amidst COVID-19 outbreak

, 0
April 6, 2020

From the desk of the President, Monday, 6 April 2020

0
April 6, 2020

COVID -19 Are we just focussing on the tip?

0