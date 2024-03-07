Dis-Chem Group helps tackle South Africa’s nursing shortage via bursary scheme

Johannesburg, 07 March 2024 – South Africa is experiencing a notable shortage of nursing professionals, putting strain on the healthcare system, and affecting patient care quality. To tackle this crisis, the Dis-Chem Group is providing bursaries to twenty-six full-time students across the country, who are studying at Nelson Mandela University, Life Healthcare Group, University of Johannesburg, Tshwane University of Technology, and Witwatersrand University.

Lizeth Kruger, Dis-Chem Clinic Executive, emphasised the significance of these bursaries, stating, “Nurses are the backbone of our healthcare system. We strongly believe that by investing in the education of future nurses, we are investing in the future of healthcare in South Africa. By providing assistance to these students, we aim not only to foster their personal and professional growth but also to improve the healthcare workforce and delivery, guaranteeing a brighter and promising future for our healthcare system.”

The selection process prioritised students with excellent and consistent academic results, ensuring that the bursaries are awarded to the most deserving and dedicated students. Each recipient will receive funding for the duration of their qualification, with annual re-evaluation of the bursary to ensure continuous support throughout their academic journey.

In addition to financial assistance, selected students will have the invaluable opportunity to gain practical experience through part-time or community service roles at Dis-Chem via its network of in-store clinics. This hands-on approach aims to support students in applying their theoretical knowledge in real-world healthcare settings, thereby facilitating a smoother transition into the workforce upon graduation.

Expressions of gratitude flowed from the recipients of the bursaries, acknowledging the profound opportunity provided by Dis-Chem. This initiative not only validates their potential but also instils confidence in their ability to make an impactful change upon completion of their studies.

As part of its commitment to making healthcare accessible for all South Africans, Dis-Chem anticipates offering additional bursaries for the 2025 academic year to support new students.

“We are gratified by the levels of excellence shown by the bursary beneficiaries, and we extend our best wishes to all recipients as they embark on their academic studies. We have much confidence in their capacity to leave an indelible mark on the future of healthcare in South Africa,” Kruger concludes.