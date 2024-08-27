Dis-Chem has committed R3 million in a partnership with the Kolisi Foundation to tackle GBV in South Africa

Johannesburg, 23 August 2024 – Dis-Chem has announced a partnership with the Kolisi Foundation, committing R3 million to combat gender-based violence (GBV) in South Africa. This collaboration will focus on three key projects aimed at supporting survivors and raising awareness about GBV.

This partnership marks the third initiative of the #BetterTomorrowStartsHere project, funded by the R12 million pledge made by Dis-Chem CEO Rui Morais following the Springbok Rugby World Cup victory last year. The initiative aims to tackle some of South Africa’s most pressing challenges through 12 sustainable and measurable projects.

South Africa has one of the highest rates of violence against women and girls globally. According to the second-quarter crime statistics for 2023/2024, former Police Minister Bheki Cele reported 10,516 rapes, 1,514 cases of attempted murder, and 14,401 assaults against female victims in July, August, and September 2023.

Morais, emphasised the importance of this partnership, stating, “We recognise the deep scars that gender-based violence has left on our society, and we believe that GBV is a priority that needs urgent support and action. Our partnership with the Kolisi Foundation reflects Dis-Chem’s commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by violence. By funding these three critical projects, we are playing a direct role in supporting survivors, empowering individuals, and communities to break the cycle of violence and create a safer, more equitable future.”

“Rachel Kolisi, co-founder of the Kolisi Foundation, expressed her gratitude for the collaboration, we are so grateful to Dis-Chem, for partnering with us on the Better Tomorrow Initiative. At the Kolisi Foundation, we are always deeply grateful for the support of the corporate sector. We know that changing the stories of inequality is not something an NGO can achieve alone, but through strong partnerships with companies like Dis-Chem”.

The R3 million contribution from Dis-Chem will be allocated to three projects:

Groote Schuur Hospital Trust (GSHT) and MOSAIC: This initiative will boost screening and support services for intimate partner violence (IPV) survivors at Groote Schuur Hospital and Cape Town district hospitals. The project aims to encourage help-seeking, improve screening and identification, and strengthen referral pathways, addressing gaps that perpetuate silence and sustain IPV. By training healthcare practitioners and using MOSAIC’s SAFE Platforms, the collaboration seeks to expand its impact and provide widespread assistance for women in need.

Community Intervention Center (CIC): The CIC helpline will offer a 24/7 helpline providing essential support and trauma care across South Africa. It delivers immediate assistance for individuals facing violence, including GBV, violent crimes like armed robbery, and those in need of general counselling can receive prompt assistance and guidance from qualified counsellors, contributing to their well-being and recovery.

Grocery support to GBV Survivors: In partnership with GBV organisations, the Kolisi Foundation will distribute monthly grocery hampers to 120 women survivors, supporting approximately 600 family members. This initiative will address food insecurity, which often forces survivors to return to abusive situations. Through this, survivors can remain safe, with access to food, which is one of the biggest reasons that survivors return to abusive circumstances as the perpetrator often offers financial security.

Of the R3 million, R1.3 million will be directed to the Groote Schuur Hospital Trust (GSHT) and MOSAIC, R400,000 to the Community Intervention Center (CIC) 24-hour helpline, and R1.3 million for grocery parcel support to aid GBV survivors.

The partnership will unfold in three phases. The first involves the immediate funding of the three projects. The second phase will see Dis-Chem amplifying awareness by featuring GBV-related information and resources in its stores nationwide. The final phase will include forming an advisory group of GBV organisations to guide Dis-Chem in improving GBV prevention practices within its clinics, specifically focusing on training and screening protocols for nursing staff regarding domestic violence.

“Dis-Chem’s collaboration with the Kolisi Foundation marks a fundamental step in tackling one of South Africa’s most urgent issues. By coming together with a shared purpose, and combining our resources, expertise, and compassion, we are taking decisive action to protect the vulnerable and transform the narrative around gender-based violence. This partnership goes beyond merely responding to a crisis, it is about building a future where equality, safety, and dignity are accessible to all South Africans”, concludes Morais.