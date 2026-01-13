Disability Excellence Awards Successfully hosted by Mogale City Local Municipality

“Promoting inclusion, rights and talents”. Mogale City local Municipality Mayor’s Office, recently hosted a Disability Excellence Awards with various Stakeholders. A celebratory event aimed at promoting inclusions, rights, recognition of talents within disability community. The campaign was hosted at Maropeng Cradle of Humankind, on 09 Wednesday, December 2025.

The atmosphere was filled with joy, excitement and laughter as participants eagerly anticipated recognition for their dedication and hard work in advancing the interests of persons with disabilities. The event served the valuable contributions made by disability organizations within Mogale City.

The aim objective of the Disability Excellence Awards was to recognize and honor persons living with disability and also organizations, while highlighting their rights, concerns, and roles as an integral part of society. The ceremony aimed to empower disability communities by affirming their values and encouraging continued efforts to teach, inform, and also educate the broader society about the lived experiences of persons living with physically challenged disabilities. It also celebrated unity, dedication, and collective progress within the disability sector.

Speaking at the event, Mogale City Executive Mayor, Mr. Lucky Sele, reaffirmed the municipality’s commitment to inclusivity stating:

” We are affirming commitment to creating a united society where every resident is valued, supported,and valued to thrive”.

The Mayor further emphasized the importance of recognizing and uplifting individuals and organizations that are advancing disability rights, inclusion, and empowerment across communities”.

The campaign served as a clear demonstration of support for disability community and its assurance to continued working collaboratively with disability stakeholders

As a Chairperson of Mogale City Local Municipality Disability Forum, Mr. Jan Lethoko said, ” The Forum continues to maintain positive relationships with all disability organizations under the furm itself, strengthening unity and cooperative across the disability sector. We’re also creating partnership with Non-union Zondo Foundation to foster monthly disability awareness activities across Mogale City increasing visibility, inclusion, and community education”.

The event concluded on the high note, with participants and various organizations receiving awards and certificates of appreciation in recognition of their outstanding contributions to disability advocacy and community development.

Article written by Thabo D Motlhabi.