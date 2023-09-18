SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Bi-Weekly Newsletter Links
Discovery Bank launches TapToGive virtual card campaign to support sports development in South Africa

As we celebrate Heritage Month in South Africa, Discovery Bank today announced the launch of a unique virtual card campaign to help promote sports development locally and showcase their advanced digital payment functionality.

Between now and end November 2023, each time a client uses their virtual card for 50 in-store payments, Discovery Bank will donate one rugby ball or netball on their behalf to support sports development locally. Clients can also show their support by using a free, limited-edition TapToGive virtual card on their banking app.
