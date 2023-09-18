As we celebrate Heritage Month in South Africa, Discovery Bank today announced the launch of a unique virtual card campaign to help promote sports development locally and showcase their advanced digital payment functionality.

Between now and end November 2023, each time a client uses their virtual card for 50 in-store payments, Discovery Bank will donate one rugby ball or netball on their behalf to support sports development locally. Clients can also show their support by using a free, limited-edition TapToGive virtual card on their banking app.

https://www.mynewsdesk.com/za/discovery-holdings-ltd/pressreleases/discovery-bank-launches-taptogive-virtual-card-campaign-to-support-sports-development-in-south-africa-3273478