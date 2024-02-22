Discovery donates 15,000 balls to support sports development at local schools | Discovery Limited (mynewsdesk.com)

Johannesburg, 22 February 2024– Thembalethu Primary School in Soweto played host today to the official handover of 10,000 netballs and 5,000 rugby balls to underprivileged schools across South Africa. The donation comes from Discovery and its clients, who contributed either by donating their rewards through Vitality’s philanthropic crowdfunding platform “MoveToGive” or by tapping their Discovery Bank virtual cards around the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Discovery also donated a netball for every goal scored by our national side, the Spar Proteas during the Netball World Cup.

Thembalethu is one of more than 1 000 schools, which are beneficiaries of the donation that will be distributed by six non-profit sports development organisations.

Netball South Africa,

Tag Rugby Association,

VUKA Rugby,

South African Deaf Rugby Association

Dreamfields Projects,

each of which work with communities where sports opportunities are limited, and provide coaching, equipment, and tournaments for young players.

Firoze Bhorat, Discovery’s Chief Marketing Officer said, “Sport has the power to inspire young girls and boys to achieve their goals and dreams, and we’re excited to make this donation as part of our commitment to promote sports development and physical activity to build a healthier society. We also thank Discovery clients for making this donation possible through their incredible participation in the campaigns we ran over the Netball and Rugby World Cup tournaments last year.”

