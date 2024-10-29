Discovery Insure wins at Global Insurance Innovation Awards 2024

The inaugural Global Insurance Innovation Awards, held at a gala ceremony in Singapore, recognised Discovery Insure as a global leader in insurance innovation, thanks to its world-class and future-ready product offering.

Discovery Insure walked away with Best Automobile Insurance 2024 in the product innovation category for its Vitality Drive 3.0 programme. This category recognises the most cutting-edge insurance products created by insurers who are pushing boundaries and transforming the industry worldwide.