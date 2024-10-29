SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Bi-Weekly Newsletter Links
steuart@sagoodnews.co.za
30
Oct

Discovery Insure wins at Global Insurance Innovation Awards 2024

The inaugural Global Insurance Innovation Awards, held at a gala ceremony in Singapore, recognised Discovery Insure as a global leader in insurance innovation, thanks to its world-class and future-ready product offering.

Discovery Insure walked away with Best Automobile Insurance 2024 in the product innovation category for its Vitality Drive 3.0 programme. This category recognises the most cutting-edge insurance products created by insurers who are pushing boundaries and transforming the industry worldwide.

Related Posts

October 30, 2024

Ladles of Love Annual Sarmiethon

0
October 30, 2024

Partnership clean-ups across the country ensure sustainability – By Gerda Potgieter

0
October 30, 2024

Doctor Turns Personal Blood Cancer Battle into Stem Cell Donor Registration Drive

0