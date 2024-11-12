Discovery Safe Journeys to School programme celebrates its successful expansion into Gauteng

06 November 2024: Johannesburg, South Africa – The Discovery Safe Journeys to School (DSJTS) programme, a partnership between Discovery Fund and Afrika Tikkun, has expanded into Gauteng. This expansion will cover areas in central Johannesburg including Orange Farm, Alexandra, and Diepsloot, where the need for safer school transport is high.

Awarding excellence

In her address at the DSJTS event held at Constitution Hill earlier today, Andronica Mabuya, Head of Corporate Social Investment at Discovery, said, “With its successful track record in the Western Cape, the expansion of DSJTS into Gauteng since September 2023 marks a significant milestone. The expansion into Gauteng allows us to reach more children who need safe, dependable transport.”

The event was also attended by 11 top performing in drivers for DSJTS pilot programme in Gauteng. The drivers were awarded cash prizes for excellent driving behaviour, compliance with passenger transport regulations and the completion of a first aid and defensive driving course, since their enrolment into the programme.

Launched in 2013 in the Western Cape, the DSJTS programme has provided safer school commutes for thousands of children. The programme has over 750 drivers on board, currently transporting more than 22,300 scholars daily across the Western Cape and Gauteng. The programme has maintained an impeccable safety record, with no fatalities or major accidents among participating drivers since its inception, exemplifying the success of the programme and Discovery’s commitment to sustainable social impact.

“Our mission is to build on this success and to extend the programme’s benefits to even more communities across South Africa,” added Onyi Nwaneri, Group CEO of Afrika Tikkun.

Enhancing safety through telematics

A cornerstone of the positive impact of DSJTS is the integration of telematics technology in vehicles, which tracks driving behaviour and provides drivers with the tools to help them improve. Each vehicle is equipped with monitoring devices that provide drivers feedback on key safety metrics, such as accelerating, braking, cornering and speeding. Discovery Insure telematics data shows that within 12 to 24 months of joining the programme, drivers make significant improvements. “Our telematics data shows the dedication of drivers on the DSJTS programme to adopt good driving behaviour and the effectiveness of our technology in changing driving behaviour and thus creating safer school journeys,” said Robert Attwell, CEO of Discovery Insure.

The power of partnerships for safer school commutes

The success of DSJTS hinges on robust partnerships that combine expertise and resources. The programme collaborates with organisations such as C-Track for vehicle tracking technology and other accredited service providers who offer first-aid training, defensive driving courses, health checks, and eye tests. Additionally, Discovery Insure’s Impact Alert service enhances safety by automatically detecting impacts to the vehicle indicating an accident. Discovery Insure is then able to proactively contact the driver and emergency services.

Beyond technology and training, DSJTS fosters a sense of community by involving parents, teachers, and local authorities. By promoting safe driving and raising awareness of road safety, the programme has become a community-driven initiative that strengthens trust and responsibility among participants. “DSJTS is not just about transportation; it’s about creating a culture of safety and responsibility,” Mabuya noted. “When communities rally around the shared goal of protecting their children, we see lasting positive changes that benefit everyone.”

Addressing a critical need for child safety

South Africa has one of the highest rates of road-related deaths globally, with 19.39 fatalities per 100,000 people, surpassing the global rate of 15 fatalities per 100 000 people. According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation, in 2023, more than 10% of road fatalities involved children younger than 14. These statistics indicate the urgent need for safer transport solutions for school children, who often face long, challenging, and dangerous journeys. It is encouraging to see that drivers on Discovery Insure’s driver behaviour programme have a 40% lower fatality rate compared to other South African drivers – highlighting the efficacy of the programme.

Call for government and private sector collaboration

With its strong track record of improving road safety and community impact, Discovery and Afrika Tikkun see DSJTS as a model for safer school transport nationwide. The organisations are now calling on government bodies and private organisations to partner with them in expanding this model. “The DSJTS programme offers a scalable, proven approach to safer scholar transport,” Nwaneri stated. “We invite like-minded institutions to join us in this mission, and to help us bring safer school journeys to children across all provinces.”

“As we celebrate these milestones and the expansion of DSJTS into Gauteng, we remain committed to making South African roads safer for children. Through this programme, we are addressing immediate safety needs, while setting the foundation for a future where every child can access education safely, regardless of their location,” added Nwaneri.

“DSJTS is a shining example of the power of corporate social responsibility. We are immensely proud of this programme and its impact, but there’s still work to be done. As we expand into more communities, we hope to inspire others to join us in creating safer journeys for more of South Africa’s children.” concluded Mabuya.

About Afrika Tikkun

Every child and youth have the right to be given the opportunity to be the best they can be including a long, productive and a better life. It is also every child’s right to nourishing food, warmth and a good education. Afrika Tikkun, a non-profit organisation, aims to give disadvantaged children and youth the resources they need to thrive by offering Cradle to Career developmental programmes and a fully integrated social services programme for children and young people from underserved communities. Afrika Tikkun’s Cradle-to-Career 360° model and programmes are a comprehensive approach to child and youth development that considers the needs of each young person across different stages of their lives (preschool› primary school› high school › post matric) with the ultimate goal of enabling social and economic empowerment. Afrika Tikkun’s programmes are implemented nationally and aim to reduce youth unemployment, break generational poverty and create an equal society.

About Discovery Fund

Discovery was founded with a clear purpose – to make people healthier and to enhance and protect their lives. Applying Discovery’s Shared-value model, the Discovery Fund focuses on four pivotal areas: health and wellbeing, road and community safety, human capital and skills development, and restoring the environment, with a particular emphasis on rural and underserved areas. The programme has greatly improved child safety and reduced the anxiety of learners travelling to and from school, supporting their ability to learn effectively and become productive members of society