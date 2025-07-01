Discovery’s Pothole Patrol creates jobs and lifts Jozi spirits with 280,000 repairs – Precious Nduli

WE HAVE A CRISIS

Discovery’s Pothole Patrol fixes Johannesburg roads, boosts safety, trains youth, and showcases SA’s resilient, solution-driven spirit.

Linda van Tilburg

Biznews: For full article read here

South Africans have developed inventive ways of tackling what the Automobile Association estimates to be a staggering 25 million potholes nationwide. Children have turned cavernous craters into makeshift swimming holes, and in Pretoria North, a local councillor planted trees in potholes as a form of protest. Across the country, private citizens and businesses alike have stepped up. One corporate player making a notable impact is Discovery Insure, which has helped fill 280,000 potholes in Johannesburg over the past four years. Discovery’s Chief Commercial Officer, Precious Nduli, told BizNews the initiative is a partnership with the City of Johannesburg and the Johannesburg Roads Agency. Their mandate focuses on repairing smaller potholes, and they’ve even established a Pothole Repair Academy – yes, “pothole repairer” now appears to be an official trade. Nduli noted that beyond the physical improvements, initiatives like these speak to something deeper. Restoring what’s broken restores a sense of collective optimism and perfectly embodies the South African spirit of tackling problems head-on. – Linda van Tilburg

Edited transcript of the interview

South Africans are all too familiar with the pothole problem plaguing the country, but they’ve come up with some creative and often humorous ways to highlight it. On social media, you’ll find children turning massive potholes into makeshift swimming pools, while a councillor in Pretoria North has resorted to planting trees in potholes as a form of protest.

One corporate player tackling the country’s estimated 25 million potholes is Discovery Insure. Their Pothole Patrol initiative has just celebrated its fourth anniversary and joining us in the studio to tell us more is Precious Nduli, Chief Commercial Officer at Discovery.

Linda: Can you tell us more about the Pothole Patrol initiative and some of the key milestones you’ve achieved?

Precious: Absolutely. We are now celebrating four years. We launched the initiative in May 2021, prompted by a rise in pothole-related insurance claims. At Discovery, we believe in being a force for good, so rather than just processing claims, we partnered with the City of Johannesburg and the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) to start the Pothole Patrol.

To date, we’ve repaired over 280,000 potholes. Our mandate is to operate within Johannesburg, focusing on smaller potholes – typically up to one square metre in size and three centimetres deep. Anything larger or more complex, like issues involving water or requiring full road resurfacing, we refer to the JRA. In 2023, Avis joined as a co-sponsor, which has been a significant milestone. Beyond the numbers, we’ve seen a reduction in claims, which was our original goal, and drivers have shown great appreciation for the initiative.

Linda: So, repairing potholes improves road safety and reduces claims for you. What other benefits have you noticed?

Previous: Definitely. As a motor insurer since 2011, our core mission at Discovery is to create a nation of great drivers. While driver behaviour is crucial, road conditions are equally important. By fixing potholes, we’re keeping not just our clients but all Johannesburg drivers safer. It’s also been a fantastic brand-building initiative, boosting our visibility and reputation.

Linda: Have you created an official job category of pothole repairers in South Africa by training people at the Pothole Patrol Academy?

Precious: Yes, in 2023, when Avis came on board, we saw an opportunity to address South Africa’s youth unemployment challenge. We launched the Pothole Patrol Academy to train young people in pothole repair. Some graduates have joined our initiative, while others have started their own businesses or found work elsewhere in the city. It’s a brilliant way to create skills and opportunities.

Linda: Are there plans to expand the project to other cities or incorporate advanced technologies?

Precious: We get this question a lot! Expansion depends on funding, so we’re always looking for additional sponsors. Gauteng alone still has plenty of work to do, though we’ve had requests from places like KwaZulu-Natal. Cape Town has fewer pothole issues, but the demand is there. For technology, we use our Vitality Drive telematics programme to track driving behaviour and identify high-traffic roads in Johannesburg. Combined with reports from our Pothole Patrol app – available on the App Store and Google Play – anyone can report on it, – which helps us prioritise which potholes to fix, especially during heavy rain when road conditions worsen.

Linda: With infrastructure challenges in South Africa, we’re seeing the private sector take on roles typically handled by the government. Is your partnership with the council a model for other projects?

Precious: Absolutely. As a responsible corporate citizen, Discovery believes public-private partnerships are the way forward. We have as much stake as the government in getting this right. Our group CEO, Adrian Gore, often talks about how failing infrastructure affects not just our surroundings but also the national psyche. Initiatives like this foster positivity and optimism. We’d encourage more corporates and individuals to contribute where they can. After all, we’re all responsible for the South Africa we love. Discovery also supports other initiatives, like private fire response, which reflect this commitment.