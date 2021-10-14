Diverse Partnerships During South Africa’s Time of Need #ThisIsUs

The Chinese Association of Gauteng (TCA) decided to contribute to elevating some of the hardships caused by the KZN riots in July this year. As an association they strongly believe in community support and upliftment.

“In order to support the KZN region we decided to partner with The Nelson Mandela Foundation (NMF) due to their stellar reputation as well as them being able to reach the communities in need” says Erwin Pon, Chairman of the TCA.

The ‘Each 1 Feed 1’ campaign, which is an emergency intervention initiative that provides brief relief to families facing food security due to lack of resources because of unemployment, was the ideal project for TCA to support . South Africa’s unemployment rate hit a new record high of 34.4%, with 7.8 million jobless people.

“This funding will help oil the delivery mechanism of food and other much needed supplies to communities around the KZN region. TCA is an organisation that lives true to the ideal propagated by Each1Feed1: each community must help feed another” says Sello Hatang CEO of NMF.

The Chinese community is part and parcel of the South African people and its landscape. There are many that are not only born in South Africa, but are third and fourth generation South Africans and South Africa is home.

In light of the recent devastating occurrences, TCA found it befitting to harness the spirit of ubuntu. By doing the best to support and assist were necessary, those affected by unforeseen circumstances could rely on receiving help where it’s needed.

“I am proud of our community and those who rallied behind our call to support this amazing initiative by the Nelson Mandela Foundation. We share in many of the values of the NMF in assisting and helping others that need us”, says Erwin Pon

The TCA along with the Chinese Community were able to raise 240k towards the Each 1 Feed 1 campaign. A special thank you to China Construction Bank, Palabora Mining, Huang Family, The Chinese Association, S.A. Shunde Friendship Association, Mr Cainfat Hendson, and Nam-Ford Attorneys for supporting the TCA.

TCA believes that this is only the start of a wonderful relationship and look forward to many more years of fruitful collaboration as we jointly help create a better tomorrow for all South Africans”, concludes Erwin Pon.

About TCA

The Chinese Association – Gauteng was founded in 1903 and is the oldest Chinese association in South Africa. Most of our members are multi-generational South African Chinese. We look after the interests of the Chinese community, whilst at the same time partnering and working together with the broader South African communities in developing a mutual understanding of each other.