Does every dog have its day?

We received this letter from Paula last week. Again it is an example of the incredible resolve South Africans have to make a difference.

Hi Camilla,

Happy Friday, I hope you are well. ☺

We are currently working on a fundraising campaign for The Underdog Project and we are looking for a couple of dog lovers to help us kick it off.

They are a Hout Bay community initiative that is committed to helping at-risk youth and shelter dogs.

They are desperately in need of help. Without the required funding, The Underdog Project will be forced to close their doors, depriving many hopeful dogs of the valuable human interaction that contributes to them being adopted and leaving many vulnerable young people without a safe place to go.

We would really appreciate it if you could please help us out by sharing our story and encouraging people to take part by:

1) Visit @the_underdog_project_ct and make a donation via the link in their bio 2) Post a pic of you and your underdog (two or four legged) and tell their story, and copy and paste this caption hashtag 3) Nominate two friends

All donations are hugely appreciated and every little bit counts. You can find more information here:

https://www.generosity.com/education-fundraising/the-underdog-project-isupporttheunderdog

Here is a link to mine as an example. ☺

https://www.instagram.com/p/BenQP4HgBLG/?taken-by=paula_l_wilson

Please let me know if you have any questions.

Have a lovely weekend,

Paula

Paula Wilson

