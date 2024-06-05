Donations to uplift ECD centres in Hermanus

CCPB uplifts Hawston and Zwelihle ECD facilities, bringing smiles to hundreds of children

As a committed partner and supporter of education development initiatives in the Western Cape and Northern Cape, Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages (CCPB) spent Friday (31 May 2024) making a difference to the communities of Hermanus.

Through the Rotary Club Newlands (RCN) and their network in Hermanus, the Enlighten Education Trust identified a dire need among seven ECDs in Zwelihle and Hawston to be registered with the Western Cape Department of Education (WCED). These ECDs were falling short of compliance requirements and critically, accessing funding available to operate as a much-needed community support service.

Teams of volunteers spent Friday visiting four ECDs in Zwelihle and three in Hawston. The centres look after 225 children in total, and were given items which include sleeping mats, first-aid kits, signage for the centres, and fire-safety equipment.

“We responded to a call for help from the Enlighten Education Trust through our philanthropy partners at Rotary Club Newlands via their Rotary counterparts in Hermanus. There were several unregistered Early Childhood Development (ECD) facilities in and around Hermanus that needed support to register and be accredited with the WCED and we assisted them in bridging the gaps through much needed funding,” said Priscilla Urquhart, Head of Public Affairs, Communication and Sustainability at CCPB.

In recent years, CCPB has invested in several ECD and education projects that have enriched and empowered these communities in areas such as Riebeek Kasteel, Prince Alfred Hamlet, Atlantis, Kommetjie, Khayelitsha, Vredendal to name a few. “This strategy of investing in the children of our future speaks to our purpose of refreshing communities and making a difference that matters,” added Urquhart.

The Enlighten Education Trust strives to improve every aspect of education in the Overstrand region through teacher upskilling and direct services to children. While enhancing teaching skills remains a core focus, the Trust takes a “whole child” approach by integrating academic basics like literacy and numeracy with creative arts programmes that allow learners to find and nurture their talents. They also actively engage parents as partners so they can reinforce the learning happening in the classroom.

“As the official Social Services Organisation for WCED in the Overstrand area, Enlighten Education Trust supports 72 ECD centres, with only 29 currently registered,” said Rodney Nissen, Project Manager of Enlighten Education Trust.

“Many unregistered centres struggle to meet local by-law requirements for registration. We identified seven ECD centres in need of compliance upgrades to apply for WCED registration with support from the Hermanus Rotary Club. These centres lacked the required Fire and Environmental certificates after assessments by local authorities. The CCPB funding has provided the listed upgrades, allowing these seven centres to meet safety standards and pursue registration,” explained Nissen.

About Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages

Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages (CCPB) is the local bottler and distributor of The Coca-Cola Company in the Western and Northern Cape. Products and brands include Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta, Stoney, Appletiser, Powerade, Bonaqua, PowerPlay and Monster Energy amongst others. CCPB has been operational for more than 80 years, having first opened for business in 1940. Their state-of-the-art bottling facility is based in Parow Industria, with six distribution centres and offices located around the CCPB region. For more information, visit www.peninsulabeverage.co.za and follow @CocaColaPenBev on social media to stay updated on company news.

Rotary Club of Newlands

Rotary Club of Newlands, have a seventeen-year track record of identifying the opportunities for sustainable, worthwhile, social infrastructure projects in the Western Cape. Now over 30 community build projects have been completed with R60 m raised by community-minded corporates, trusts, foundations and individuals.

The Enlighten Education Trust

Enlighten Education Trust strives to ‘improve every aspect of education’ in the Overstrand region through teacher upskilling and direct services to children. https://enlighten.org.za/