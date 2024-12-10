DreamWorks Channel “Find the Fun” returns to Mall of Africa this holiday season

Popular activation will be open from 11 – 24 December 2024, featuring daily appearances from beloved DreamWorks characters

Johannesburg, 2 December 2024: The DreamWorks channel and Mall of Africa announced today that, following its resounding success earlier this year, the DreamWorks channel’s “Find the Fun” activation will return to the Mall of Africa this upcoming holiday season. From Wednesday 11 December until Tuesday 24 December, families in Johannesburg will be able to enjoy this unique and unforgettable DreamWorks experience.

Situated outside Spur in the Centre Court of the mall, “Find the Fun” will be open to young visitors every day from 9:00AM to 6:00PM, free-of-charge. Attendees can enjoy a play area featuring daily, 1:00PM appearances from some of the beloved DreamWorks characters. There will be delightful meet-and-greet photo opportunities with Poppy, Queen of the Trolls; King Julien from Madagascar; Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse; Po from Kung Fu Panda; and the legendary cat, Puss in Boots.

Young fans will get to slide down the Trolls rainbow, test their memory skills with the DreamWorks character memory game wall, jump on mini trampolines, have fun with a face cutout wall, bounce around in a soft play area, and unleash their creativity in a colouring zone. Plus, those who participate in the interactive games will stand a chance to win prizes.

The entertainment will not end there. This festive season, “Find the Fun” will extend throughout the mall, with a custom-created treasure hunt specially designed for those that enjoy exploring and solving clues. The “Find the Fun” activation at Mall of Africa will also include a screening area, where kids can enjoy popular programming from the DreamWorks channel.

DreamWorks “Find the Fun” will be open during Mall of Africa’s regular trading hours.

Available on DStv channel 304 across Africa, DreamWorks is a 24-hour channel dedicated to kids and family entertainment featuring some of the world’s most renowned big screen characters and franchises.

DreamWorks “Find the Fun” is a free-of-charge play zone available to children under the age of 12 years.

Adult supervision is required at all times.

The number of visitors may be restricted due to space constraints in the area during busy periods.

“Find the Fun” meet-and-greet schedule:

· Wednesday 11 December – Poppy

· Thursday 12 December – King Julien

· Friday 13 December – Puss In Boots

· Saturday 14 December – Kung Fu Panda

· Sunday 15 December – Gabby

· Monday 16 December – Poppy

· Tuesday 17t December – King Julien

· Wednesday 18 December – Puss In Boots

· Thursday 19 December – Kung Fu Panda

· Friday 20 December – Gabby

· Saturday 21 December – Poppy

· Sunday 22 December – King Julien

· Monday 23 December – Gabby

· Tuesday 24 December – Kung Fu Panda

ABOUT DREAMWORKS

DreamWorks, the 24-hour, HD, kids and family network brings DreamWorks’ beloved movie heroes to the small screen to star in their own TV shows. The channel features award-winning, original television series such as The Boss Baby: Back in Business, Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, and Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny. The channel also presents a daily morning preschool block, DreamWorks Junior, for two to five-year-olds featuring favourites such as Dragons: Rescue Riders and Noddy Toyland Detective. DreamWorks is currently available in 13 languages across 100 countries in Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East.

ABOUT NBCUNIVERSAL INTERNATIONAL NETWORKS & DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER

As one of the world’s premier entertainment portfolios, NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer delivers quality content and compelling brands to over 160 territories across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific. Delivering a full range of entertainment experiences to local audiences across the globe, the unique brands include UNIVERSAL TV, SYFY, E! Entertainment Television, 13TH STREET, DIVA, Studio Universal, Telemundo, Bravo and DreamWorks. Universal+ (a hybrid linear and non-linear service) aggregates the group’s brands on affiliate platforms, offering subscribers both live programming and an extensive range of compelling VOD content, including territory premieres and full boxsets, available all in one place. NBCU’s direct-to-consumer activity outside the US includes Hayu, the all-reality SVOD service available in 45 territories – including the UK, Canada and across Europe and Asia Pacific.

NBCUniversal is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies. We create world-class content, which we distribute across our portfolio of film, television, and streaming, and bring to life through our theme parks and consumer experiences. We own and operate leading entertainment and news brands, including NBC, NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, Telemundo, NBC Local Stations, Bravo, USA Network, and Peacock, our premium ad-supported streaming service. We produce and distribute premier filmed entertainment and programming through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and Universal Studio Group and have world-renowned theme parks and attractions through Universal Destinations & Experiences. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

ABOUT MALL OF AFRICA

Mall of Africa, situated in the vibrant Waterfall City, has been honored with the 2024 Sunday Times Generation Next Award as the ‘Coolest Mall’ for an impressive seven consecutive years. This iconic shopping destination offers an exciting lifestyle experience, with its architecture inspired by the stunning landscapes and geological wonders of Africa.

Opened on 28 April 2016, it has quickly become one of the top destinations for a comprehensive shopping and lifestyle experience. This ultra-premium retail showcase provides access to 300 retailers, including many flagship stores. Mall of Africa continually pushes the boundaries of innovation, technology and originality to create a unique shopping experience for visitors. Stores in the mall range from renowned local brands such as Maxhosa AFRICA, Freedom of Movement, Era by DJ Zinhle and Yuppiechef to international luxury labels like EL&N, Emporio Armani, Hugo Boss, Michael Kors, Tiger of Sweden, Paul Smith and Versace Jeans Couture, among others.

Mall of Africa is South Africa’s largest shopping mall ever built in a single phase, boasting over 130,000 m² of retail space. The mall is thoughtfully organised into uniquely themed court areas, designed for seamless shopping navigation. It also offers exceptional access, prime location, and high visibility. Strategically positioned between Johannesburg and Pretoria, Mall of Africa serves as a visual, social, and economic anchor within Waterfall City. Conveniently located off Allandale Road, it continues to establish itself as a dominant super-regional shopping destination.