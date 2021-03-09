Drive to Increase Recycling of Food and Beverage Cartons

South Africa is ahead of the curve for paper recycling – 68.4% of paper we use is recovered for recycling, against a global average of 59.3%. However, only a small percentage of that includes food and beverage cartons – which, if included, could increase the country’s paper recovery and recycling rate significantly.

Francois Marais, manager of Fibre Circle, says many South Africans are unaware that these cartons can be recycled – which is why Fibre Circle is launching an awareness campaign. Fibre Circle is the producer responsibility organisation (PRO) for the South African paper and paper packaging sector, and has partnered with Nampak Liquid Cartons, SIG Combibloc and Tetra Pak South Africa for the Super Cartons campaign.

The campaign isn’t just for adult consumers – children will also learn the benefits of recycling these containers through three Super Carton superheroes: Captain Infinity, Dr Renewable and Super Transformer. Details will be shared on Facebook and Fibre Circle’s website, consumers can enter a competition and win one of 10 cash prizes of R1 000, plus there will be an in-store roll-out of displays at participating Checkers, Checkers Hyper, Pick n Pay and Spar stores in Gauteng.

The thrust of the campaign is to raise awareness among South African consumers that when they recycle cartons locally, they unlock their true value. The superhero theme personifies this value as a superpower.

For Campaign details http://www.fibrecircle.co.za/ supercartons