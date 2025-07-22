Driver’s licence initiative puts Cape Town youth on the road to success

Access to driver’s licences opens real doors for young people pursuing economic independence, dignity and opportunity

In a country where youth unemployment continues to be a pressing issue, rising from 44.6% in Q4 2024 to 46.1% in Q1 2025, and with nearly 49,000 young people in the Western Cape currently unemployed, a driver’s license is more than a convenience, it’s an economic lifeline.

For many young people in Cape Town with limited access to career opportunities, something as simple as a driver’s licence can be the key that unlocks jobs, independence, and a future filled with possibility.

Bazil Van der Merwe, founder of Reach for Rainbows non-profit company (NPC) and owner of Bazil’s Traffic School, recognised the empowerment this could bring, particularly for those in disadvantaged circumstances, and decided to take action.

“Getting my driver’s licence changed everything for me. It was the first real step I took towards building a life I could be proud of, and that’s what I want to give back,” says Van der Merwe.

Reach for Rainbows identifies learners in need and offers them free learner’s licence classes, covers the cost of testing appointments and transport, and free driving lessons. The organisation has helped over 1,500 young people across Cape Town obtain their licences and secure employment, with 95% going on to build lucrative careers in the high-demand transport and delivery sector. Some have also joined the City of Cape Town in law enforcement roles, while others have returned to Bazil’s Traffic School as driving instructors.

This year, Reach for Rainbows is gearing up to train 35 young drivers to obtain their Code 08 licences and support an additional 50 learners in obtaining their motorbike licences (Code 01). Through a partnership with Volternative, many of these newly licensed riders will gain access to job placement opportunities in the booming delivery economy, working with platforms such as Checkers Sixty60 and UberEats.

“This is about access,” says Van der Merwe. “It’s about giving young people real, tangible skills that lead to income, mobility and confidence. You can see their eyes light up when they realise this is something they can actually achieve.”

South Africa’s leading fibre network operator (FNO), Vuma, has partnered with Reach for Rainbows to support its impactful socio-economic work. The partnership reflects Vuma’s commitment to uplifting communities beyond just fibre connectivity,especially in areas like Mitchell’s Plain, where some of the youth originate and where Vuma Reach was first launched, making it the first community to receive prepaid fibre. This continued involvement shows the FNO’s deep-rooted commitment to addressing community needs meaningfully.

“Our role is to support the people and organisations already doing the hard work,” says Taylor Kwong, Head of Marketing at Vuma. “Access to a driver’s licence can significantly enhance a young person’s employability, particularly in the fast-growing e-commerce and delivery sectors, as more consumers rely on fast, app-based services to receive food and goods. It’s a critical step in breaking down barriers and enabling youth to take control of their futures and build meaningful, sustainable livelihoods.”

Partnerships like these are about more than statistics, they’re about valuing communities, relationships and people, and connecting them to exponential opportunities.

“We are continuously seeking meaningful ways to uplift, equip, and inspire young people to transform their lives, going beyond fibre connectivity to create lasting impact,” concludes Kwong.

