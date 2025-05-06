Driving Digital Progress: The Impact of African Women with Global ICT Insights

Every year, International Girls in ICT Day celebrates the power of inclusion and the importance of ensuring girls and young women play a meaningful role in shaping the future of technology. Across Africa, the tech landscape is shifting, and at its core are women who are blending international insight with local action, stepping into ICT roles, redefining them, and using their skills to create systems, solutions, and services that directly address Africa’s challenges and potential.

One such changemaker, Lesedi Masina, Creative Director at Lesedi Agency, is a beneficiary of the TechnoGirl Programme, which empowers high school girls by placing them in job-shadowing opportunities within STEM industries. It was during her placement at Sentech that her interest in ICT was first ignited. Seeing women succeed in high-level technical roles wasn’t just inspiring, it was transformative. It helped her see a place for herself in a field that often feels out of reach for young African women.

That spark would soon ignite a larger flame. Through TechnoGirl’s extended network, she earned an internship at Happy Horizon Group in the Netherlands, a chance to immerse herself in advanced ICT environments and explore global trends, which became a turning point in her career. It was there she was introduced to Artificial Intelligence through hands-on workshops, before AI became mainstream locally.

“I realised IT isn’t just about building impressive applications,” it’s about creating tech that works alongside business, marketing, and users, ensuring it’s adopted and makes an impact,” says Masina.

She founded Lesedi Agency Innovations, a company focused on closing the digital gap for small and medium-sized enterprises. Her work involves more than building websites, it’s about crafting smart strategies to increase online visibility, engagement, and conversions, helping entrepreneurs reach modern markets and scale sustainably.

Her influence now extends beyond her own company. Today, she works with the TechnoGirl Trust as a full-circle moment, helping replace outdated Excel-based systems with a custom-built digital tracking solution.