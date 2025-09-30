Drostdy Hotel Becomes the Heartbeat of South Africa’s Fossil Revolution

In the Karoo, the past is never far from the present

In Graaff-Reinet, you might hear the echo of ancient footsteps mingling with the soft clink of wine glasses. In this storied Karoo town where time is measured in eons rather than hours, the newly inaugurated Karoo Origins – The Fossil Centre is rewriting the book on South African heritage travel. And at the very centre of this transformation is the Drostdy Hotel, an 18th-century architectural jewel turned five-star sanctuary, where luxury and prehistory are natural bedfellows.

Step outside the hotel’s classic Cape Dutch doors, and you’re a mere stone’s throw, 100 metres, to be precise, from the Fossil Centre, home to the world’s largest display of unique prehistoric species. Inside, interactive exhibits and life-size reconstructions put you face-to-face with the giants of a vanished world. The stories of fossil-hunting legends Sidney Rubidge and James Kitching come alive, their discoveries echoing through the halls and into your imagination.

Yet the Karoo’s living heritage is more than a museum experience. It’s a story that unfolds across generations, most notably through the Rubidge family. Their fossil odyssey began in 1934 with a child’s curiosity, asking “Daddy, what are fossils?”, and blossomed into a collection of more than 850 fossil skulls, now proudly on display at the centre. It’s a legacy of science, stewardship, and storytelling that continues to shape both the region and the world’s understanding of prehistoric life.

For those who crave adventure beyond the glass, the Karoo delivers. Guided fossil walks in Nieu-Bethesda and immersive experiences at the Ganora Fossil Museum invite you to brush back the sands of time and unearth history with your own hands. Each discovery is a reminder that in the Karoo, the past is never far from the present.

After a day of time-travelling, guests return to the embrace of Drostdy Hotel, a masterclass in heritage hospitality. At Drostdy Hotel, the grandeur of 18th-century Cape Dutch architecture pairs effortlessly with modern luxury: Karoo-inspired cuisine at De Camdeboo Restaurant, local wines poured with pride, and the gentle balm of the Africology Spa. Each suite tells a story of its own, blending period details with contemporary comfort.

On Heritage Day, as South Africa pays tribute to its past, there is no better place to immerse yourself in the living tapestry of this remarkable land. Whether you’re a fossil fanatic or a family searching for wonder, Drostdy Hotel and the ever-surprising Karoo promise revelation at every turn; a journey where every sunrise hints at the stories written in stone beneath your feet.

For reservations inquiries, please contact reservations via email at reservations@drostdy.co.za, or visit www.drostdy.co.za.

For more information on Karoo Origins – The Fossil Centre, visit https://fossilcentre.co.za/.

About Drostdy Hotel

Drostdy Hotel is a five-star luxury retreat in Graaff-Reinet, South Africa’s fourth-oldest town, where history, heritage, and modern comfort converge. Meticulously restored in its signature Cape Dutch style, the hotel offers a refined retreat for corporates, couples, honeymooners, and families, featuring 48 carefully curated rooms. Guests can unwind at the Africology Spa, indulge in Karoo-inspired cuisine paired with exquisite South African wines at De Camdeboo Restaurant, and experience world-class hospitality in the heart of the Karoo. Drostdy Hotel is your gateway to breathtaking landscapes and unforgettable adventures, offering the perfect base to explore the heritage, history, and heart of the Karoo. Easily accessible by road or direct flights to Graaff-Reinet, Drostdy Hotel offers the perfect retreat for both short getaways and extended stays.

