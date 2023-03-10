Dubai set to return for it 2023 South Africa Roadshow

Dubai’s Department for Economy and Tourism, (DET), is set to return to South Africa for it 2023 South Africa Roadshow. This event will be an opportunity for South African Travel Agents/Stakeholders to network with stakeholders in the Dubai hospitality market and join a community that will not just improve their businesses but will also give them greater openings and opportunities to satisfy their clients.

This multi city roadshow will take place in three cities; commencing in Cape Town on the 13th of March 2023, then Durban on the 15th of March 2023 and will end in Johannesburg on the 17th of March 2023. The 2022 edition of the roadshow, which happened in the same three cities from the 15th – 19th of August last year was successful and the best of its kind in South Africa.