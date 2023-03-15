‘Dumb’ Orphans: the Bundu Bunch Trilogy – By Allan Low

This book is first and foremost a compelling story about children, written for children. It combines elements of Oliver Twist, Robin Hood and Dick Whittington, all told out in a contemporary African setting. The setting is the real-life experience faced by HIV/AIDS orphans in southern Africa.

In addressing the HIV/AIDS pandemic, governments and international aid agencies have focused on prevention and treatment. Little attention has been paid to a large group of victims of the pandemic for whom neither of these interventions apply. The plight of children orphaned by HIV/AIDS has been largely unrecognised and their story has seldom been told. In his new work, “Dumb” Orphans: The Bundu Bunch Trilogy, author Allan Low throws light on the lives and prospects for these hidden victims of the pandemic.

SYNOPSIS

“‘Dumb’ Orphans: the Bundu Bunch Trilogy” is a novel based on the real lives of the hidden victims of the deadliest global pandemic of our time. A group of left behind and left alone orphans are called “dumb” by others in their southern African community. They struggle to overcome this label and unfair treatment by their community headman.

Early reviews of the trilogy have been spectacular.

The Writers’ Advice Centre for Children’s Books comments, “A very touching and inspiring storyline, enhanced with some beautifully evocative descriptions and imagery, which ends on a positive and uplifting note. It also provides fascinating information on aspects of African culture, geography, and the environment.”

A LoveReading4Kids Ambassador shares, “The Bundu Bunch Trilogy is an overall positive tale of family support, teamwork and working hard to overcome obstacles. Through the plotline of the different stories, there’s a gentle introduction to discussion of poverty, international aid, immigration, and refugees and more. With illustrations depicting key scenes at the end of some chapters this represents an easy way to introduce these topics for younger readers.”

AnOnlineBookClub reviewer concluded, “This book is an inspiring story every teenager should read, and I will recommend it to them. It should be included in the list of literary texts for schools.”

The Childrens Book Review said “Thought-provoking, moving, and instructive—a great read for the classroom or for home. Told in the endearing first-person voice of Sipho, a seven-year-old orphan, this trilogy of tales introduces difficult and challenging topics, such as disease, death, poverty, and child neglect, through gentle storytelling. Hope and positivity are introduced through beautiful and reverent descriptions of the African landscape and the caring relationships of the children for one another.”

“Dumb” Orphans: The Bundu Bunch Trilogy is now available:

on Amazon UK: https://amzn.eu/d/0LIejfF.

at YPD Books: https://www.ypdbooks.com/children-and-young-adults/2091-dumb-orphans-the-bundu-bunch-trilogy-.html

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Allan Low has worked with rural communities in Eastern and Southern Africa over a span of forty-five years. He first worked with families on improving their agricultural production. He wrote a book on how semi subsistence farm-households in the region respond to new farming technology. Eleven years ago, Allan set up the charity SHAMBA with his late wife, Anne. SHAMBA works with communities to enable their most disadvantaged children from AIDS affected households gain access to high quality early childhood care and education through their “Bright Future” preschools. Allan now lives in Wetherby, UK, and continues to visit the charity and manage its work.

To see more about Allan’s motivation for writing this children’s book visit his author website: www.alow.magix.net/allanlow.