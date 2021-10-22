Durban-driven Research Network Awarded $5 Million USD to Fight HIV & TB #ThisIsUs

The Sub-Saharan African Network for TB/HIV Research Excellence (SANTHE) – administered by the Africa Health Research Institute (AHRI) in Durban, South Africa – has been awarded $5 million USD to create a new scientific network – including SANTHE’s partner institutions based in 8 African countries – to focus- on vaccine research and development and novel approaches to HIV and tuberculosis (TB) prevention in sub-Saharan Africa.

The funds are bestowed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation as part of their Collaboration for AIDS Vaccine Discovery (CAVD) grant commitment.