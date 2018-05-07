Not an easy catch

Eager runners going the distance to find a cure for spinal cord injury

6 May 2018, Tshwane, South Africa – Earlier today, over 5,000 South Africans took to the streets to run for those who can’t in the fifth annual Wings for Life World Run. Racing against over 100,000 people at more than 200 locations in 66 countries across every corner of the planet, locals were determined to do their personal best as part of greater efforts to raise funds for research into spinal cord injury.

Letshego Zulu, Mapule Ndhlovu, Hlubi Mboya, Thapelo Mokoena and Mo-T were just some of South Africa’s most loved celebs that were seen at the starting line to race against marathon runners, fitness fanatics, wheelchair-bound athletes and participants from all walks of life.

While the race has already ended for some, the competition is still fierce with runners pushing hard to stay ahead of the catcher car, driven by 5FM’s Nick Hamman. South Africa is currently in the global lead, with Admire Muzopambwa (RSA) and Dominika Stelmach (POL) currently leading the pack.

With 100% of the R175 entry fee for the event donated towards spinal cord research, the thousands of runners that registered to support this incredible cause have helped to raise over R17-million which will be going towards the life-changing research projects and clinical trials to fund the ground-breaking work done by the Wings for Life Foundation.

Photo credit: Craig Kolesky for Wings for Life World Run