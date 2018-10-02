Early Childhood Development boost

DG Murray Trust & Primedia Outdoor team up to inspire early childhood development
This month, the DG Murray Trust together with Primedia Outdoor have launched one of the country’s largest ever national outdoor media campaigns. The campaign seeks to draw the public’s attention to the power of early childhood development to change the future of South Africa. It comes at a time when South Africa is looking for greater returns on investment in education, to drive employment and economic growth – and yet the fundamental building blocks of good nutrition and early intellectual stimulation to give children the best start in life remain largely misunderstood or ignored.