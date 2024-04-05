Eastern Cape Athlete Wins Hearts and Gold at the #Run4WASH Event to Support Clean Water Cause

Bulungula, Eastern Cape, 5 April 2024 – A young athlete from Eastern Cape, Mava Mqondeni also known as NkebeNkebe runner no. 086, emerged victorious in a recent #Run4WASH event held in Bulungula, organised by Viva con Agua South Africa. Mava, a young talent from the rural area of Mkatazo, overcame challenges and ran barefoot to secure first place and a gold medal, marking a significant achievement in his running career.

As a returning runner, Mava had previously claimed Bronze in last year’s #Run4WASH, showcasing his dedication to the cause of promoting clean water and sanitation practices. Hailing from the Elliotdale Athletics Club in the rural areas of Bafazi/Mkatazo, Mava’s journey is one of perseverance and community support.

Starting his running journey at the age of 10, Mava ran for his school, Mkatazo JSS, and has since represented the Eastern Cape Province nationally over five times. Despite coming from a humble background and often running barefoot due to limited resources, Mava’s passion for running and dedication to his community shines through in his achievements.

Mava’s success in the #Run4WASH event not only highlights his athletic prowess but also underscores the importance of supporting young talents from underserved communities. The young athlete will once again be representing Eastern Cape at the provincial athletic schools meeting in Paarl, from the 4th to the 8th of April.

Speaking about Mava’s achievement, Phumelele Muthali, Spokesperson from Viva con Agua South Africa commented, “Mava’s victory in the #Run4WASH event is a testament to his resilience and spirit. His success not only brings recognition to his athletic abilities but also sheds light on the challenges faced by young athletes in rural areas. By supporting talents like Mava, we can help propel them to pursue their dreams and create a brighter future for our communities.”

The #Run4WASH event, part of Viva con Agua South Africa’s Sport for WASH project, aims to raise awareness and promote behavioral change related to water, sanitation, and hygiene. Additionally, the event provided an opportunity for local children in Bulungula to participate in the run, raising awareness about the importance of clean water and sanitation practices from a young age. The support from the local communities further underscored the significance of collective action in addressing water-related challenges and fostering healthier environments for all. Through initiatives like these, Viva con Agua seeks to empower individuals like Mava to make a positive impact in their communities.

Support is requested for Mava Mqodeni as he continues his training and strives for future athletic victories. For more information on how you can contribute to Mava’s journey, visit https://vivaconagua.org.za/ (website of Viva con Agua South Africa).

About Viva con Agua South Africa

Viva con Agua South Africa is an NGO dedicated to promoting access to clean water and sanitation through innovative projects and initiatives. The #Run4WASH event is part of their Sport for WASH project, which aims to raise awareness and encourage behavioral change related to water, sanitation, and hygiene using the universal language of sport.