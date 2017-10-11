Eat Breakfast Like a King, Lunch Like a Prince and Supper Like a Pauper!

Rama reminds South Africa to eat a Good Breakfast during National Nutrition Week

This year South Africa celebrates National Nutrition Week from 9 to 15 October as a joint initiative between the Department of Health, the Association for Dietetics in South Africa (ADSA), the Nutrition Society of South Africa (NSSA), the Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa (HSFSA) and others.

It’s an opportunity to look critically at the nutrition choices we make as individuals and parents and work towards leading healthier, more balanced lives with optimal nutrition.

With nutrition in the spotlight this week, Rama wants to remind South Africans of the importance of a good breakfast, particularly for schoolchildren.

Unilever recently commissioned a scientific white paper seeking to clarify the value of habitually eating a nutritious breakfast, in relation to the growth and development of children in South Africa (See attached). Research shows that poor nutrition among school-age children diminishes their cognitive performance either through physiological changes or by reducing their ability to participate in learning experiences, or both. Without a good breakfast, children can experience difficulty concentrating and performing complex tasks, even if the child is otherwise well-nourished.

Studies compiled in the scientific white paper, revealed that school age children who regularly skip breakfast are not likely to concentrate in class, thus affecting school performance. Studies also show that 86% of children reported that eating breakfast before school helped them to concentrate better and 89% said that it gave them energy for the rest of the day.

In response, Rama announced that it will tackle the issue of improving breakfast consumption of South African children to assist them in leading healthier lives and improving their school performance.

Rama is addressing the issue in two ways – through a schools programme that teaches kids the importance of a good breakfast every day and through a digital programme for parents.

Last month the Good Breakfast Schools Programme launched in 360 schools in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal – It’s a 4-week behaviour change programme that teaches children the importance and make-up of a good breakfast through interactive classes, including a Breakfast Pledge and song, The Breakfast Beat, written by musician and Good Breakfast ambassador, ProVerb.

“In the song, are the fundamentals of what makes a Good Breakfast,” said ProVerb, “Kids can sing the song, recite it to themselves and it can help them make good breakfast choices. It can also help to encourage parents to be a part of the process, to help their kids prepare a good breakfast in the morning so they can have a great day.” Click To Download Song

By following the journey of the Good Breakfast comic book characters, primary school children learned to understand how the major food groups contribute towards a well-rounded breakfast, to deliver optimal morning nutrition. The programme also featured exercises for children to work through with their parents, to reinforce the messages at home. Even with the best intentions, many parents may be surprised to find that their children aren’t getting the best possible breakfast nutrition. But, through the Good Breakfast Programme, they are able to work with their kids day to day to improve their breakfast habits at home.

The online programme reaches parents via Rama’s website and social media pages and includes the Breakfast Check, accessed via website or Facebook messenger, allowing parents to assess their family’s breakfast habits and help them to make better choices. Rama’s website is a hub of information and inspiration relating to breakfast nutrition and choices.

This National Nutrition Week put your breakfast habits to the test! Do the Breakfast Check at http://www.rama.co.za/breakfastcheck/

