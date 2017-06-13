Edgars spoils underprivileged kids with brand new clothes

EDGARS HELPS LITTLE ONES BRAVE THE WINTER

31 May 2017

Johannesburg – The weather is dropping and the nation’s leading fashion retailer, Edgars, has partnered with celebrities to arm a group of more than sixty (60) underprivileged children from the rustic countryside township of Ga Mohale in Magaliesberg, with key winter wardrobe essentials such as jackets, shoes, beanies, socks and scarves that will enable them to brave the winter blues.

“Every year, thousands of children are left destitute by the winter cold. In a bid to help the many children who suffer, we together with celebrities and friends of Edgars joined hands to #BraveTheWinter over the past weekend by donating warm clothing to the children. All of this with the hope that this initiative will inspire communities to step up and support by donating generously to their communities’ needy,” said Brand and Product Marketing Executive, Ms Puseletso Phiri.

The Magaliesberg region is usually chillier during the winter months when the mercury drops to 0.6 degrees Celsius, on average, during the night.

The Founder and Executive Director of the Project, Ms Janice, said the children from Ga Mohale were ecstatic to receive the warm clothing as they almost never get brand new things.

The celebrities and friends of Edgars who helped the children pick their winter items and load the bus with racks of winter gear, were elated to be better able to serve the community of Ga Mohale through the #BraveTheWinter initiative.

“It is important for us to make an on-going and meaningful difference and we are proud to be part of this initiative. With all kinds and numbers of communities coming together, the mission to reach the less fortunate with care and warmth is possible,” said Lebo Mashile.