Educating Kids in Khayelitsha About Animal Care

The Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha is making major strides in educating the Khayelitsha youth about animal care. In a collaboration with several community schools, the organization has integrated animal care lessons into life skills classes for the years 2023 and 2024, with the aim of continuing such classes on an ongoing yearly basis.

In 2024 alone, 780 children have benefitted from these school educational sessions, which cover crucial topics such as animal health care, behavior, feeding, exercise, and compassion.

On the 26th of July, the latest session took place with 152 learners at Vuselela Primary School with students between the ages of 12 and 14. Each learner received a goodie bag containing a Hero in My Hood educational activity book, a badge and crayons.

“At Mdzananda we believe that caring for animals teaches qualities such as respect for life, compassion, companionship, and responsibility – attributes that not only help children care for animals but also contribute to their development into well-rounded adults,” says Marcelle du Plessis, Fundraising and Communications Executive.

With Vuselela Primary School being the last school collaboration for the year, Mdzananda will be extending its educational outreach to community book clubs, other NPOs, grassroots organizations, and similar groups, ensuring that both children and adults receive valuable education on animal care.

“How a community cares for their pets speaks volumes on how a community functions. A kinder, more compassionate community approach towards animals helps create a kinder, more compassionate community towards each other. We are fortunate to be a part of this process,” says Carolyn Dudgeon, Programmes Manager.

To date, Mdzananda has invested R20 000 in these educational goodie bags without funding support. They invite members of the public to sponsor an education goodie bag for R55 per child. To sponsor a child, donations can be made to Mdzananda Animal Clinic, Standard Bank, Account number: 075595710, Branch code: 025009, Savings Account, Reference: education + your name.

For more information, please contact info@mdzananda.co.za or visit www.mdzananda.co.za.

About Mdzananda Animal Clinic

The Mdzananda Animal Clinic is a permanent, veterinary council registered, NPO animal clinic in Khayelitsha. The clinic serves an average of 1500 animals per month through consultations, hospitalisation, general and orthopaedic surgeries, sterilisations, mobile clinics and an animal ambulance. Mdzananda has a strong focus on community empowerment and education to ensure responsible pet ownership into the future.

# # #

Issued by: Marcelle du Plessis, Fundraising and Communications Executive

For press enquiries contact:

Marcelle du Plessis, marcelle@mdzananda.co.za