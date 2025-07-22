EKFM Facilitates Strategic Dialogue Between Pholosong Hospital and Transport Stakeholders – By Tholakele Mbonani

By: Tholakele Mbonani

In a pioneering move toward community-centered solutions, EKFM 103.6 played a critical role in facilitating a high-impact strategic engagement between Pholosong Regional Hospital, the Greater Brakpan Taxi Association (GBTA), and Ward 82 Councillor Buitendacht Henry.

The engagement, hosted at Pholosong Hospital, was spearheaded by EKFM presenter and community advocate Mr. Parris “Malume” Shaker. The session brought together stakeholders to address critical issues around service delivery, healthcare accessibility, and commuter logistics matters that directly affect the daily lives of residents in KwaTsaDuza and surrounding communities.

Key Focus Areas

The dialogue centered on three major priorities:

Improved Access to Healthcare Services: Discussions were held around improving public transport routes and schedules to accommodate hospital staff and patients better.

Traffic and Infrastructure Planning: A proposal was tabled for the creation of a designated taxi parking zone to reduce congestion at emergency entrances, an ongoing issue for hospital operations.

Stakeholder Communication: Emphasis was placed on the need for open, consistent communication between healthcare providers, local government, and the taxi industry.

“This engagement is a progressive step towards building sustainable partnerships that enhance service delivery for commuters, healthcare workers, and the community at large,” noted Acting CEO of Pholosong Hospital, Dr. Madidimallo Tsumele.

A Platform for Continued Community Dialogue

This initiative is part of EKFM’s flagship community program, ‘Ematek ‘sini Live Talk Show’, which airs every Tuesday from 8 PM to 9 PM. The show, produced in collaboration with the GBTA, serves as a dynamic platform for public transport-related dialogue and citizen engagement.

“Together, we are building bridges for better service delivery,” said Parris Shaker. “This is about listening to our people and working with all parties to make real, tangible improvements.”

Balanced Perspective: Still Work Ahead

While this engagement is a promising step, real change will depend on consistent follow-through. Infrastructure development, policy adjustments, and budget allocations are long-term undertakings that require continued cooperation and accountability from all sides.

Moreover, public participation must remain a key priority. Mechanisms to gather ongoing feedback from hospital users and commuters, such as surveys or community forums, could ensure that decisions are aligned with actual needs.

Final Word

This collaboration highlights what’s possible when media, government, and civil society align with a common purpose: improving lives. EKFM’s role as a connector and facilitator underscores the evolving role of community radio in South Africa, not just as a broadcaster, but as a driver of meaningful change.