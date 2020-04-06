Emergency response for families in lockdown amidst COVID-19 outbreak

EMERGENCY RESPONSE FOR 250 FAMILIES AMIDST COVID-19 OUTBREAK

Amidst the global COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown of South Africa, the Yusuf Islam Foundation has partnered with local humanitarian organisation, Penny Appeal South Africa, to provide an emergency relief of hygiene and food packs to vulnerable communities across the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

As part of Yusuf Islam Foundation’s ‘Peace Train Campaign’, this joint initiative will allow for Penny Appeal to contribute vital necessities to vulnerable families affected by the economic impact of the pandemic, especially child-headed households.

Penny Appeal is a registered non-profit relief and development organization which focuses on transforming communities and lives across Southern Africa and globally.

“We are mindful that the pandemic will impact those most vulnerable within our community – creating challenges around provision of food items due to no income. During this time, it is especially vital that as a humanitarian organization, we continue to serve those most vulnerable and work to doing our bit to provide relief,” comments Penny Appeal CEO, Shahnaaz Paruk.

The Yusuf Islam Foundation is a registered charity founded in the name of Yusuf Islam (formerly pop star, Cat Stevens) based in London (UK), working in education, relief and peace-building.

For further information, please contact the Penny Appeal media desk on 067 170 3216 or email info@pennyappeal.org.za.