Empowering Communities through financial and Self- Discovery workshop – By Thabo Motlhabi

By: Thabo Motlhabi

“Financial freedom is available to those who learn about it and work for it“. Mrs. Timmy Bastian Founder/CEO of ROAR Pty Ltd together with Miss. Kenole Legote Founder/CEO of Knole Empire, recently organised a Financial Empowerment Workshop in collaboration with Old Mutual. The campaign was hosted at The Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saint in West Rand Township of Kagiso 2. On 9 Tuesday, July 2025.

In a powerful Initiative aimed at transforming lives through financial literacy and self- awareness against the background of high unemployment rates and many households grappling with survival from social grants dependency to child- headed homes, the challenges are immense.

This workshop was conceived to as a direct response to these pressing issues, providing tools, education, and motivation to those who need it.

The financial empowerment sought to educate, inform and inspire participants by promoting financial literacy and personal growth under the theme of Focus, Consistency, Discipline and Attitude. The event aimed to shift mindset, helping individuals reframe their relationship with money.

Old Mutual’s On The Money Program was central to the training, offering practical strategies for budgeting, saving, and for long-term financial planning. Participants learned not only how to manage their income, but also how to make proactive decisions regarding future financial uncertainties.

As a Founder and CEO of ROAR Pty Ltd, Author and Life Coach Mrs. Timmy Bastian said,” In the world that is constantly changing, remember that every step you take towards learning and personal growth is significant one. Embrace the journey you are on and the knowledge you are gaining through this initiative. Each session is an opportunity to expand your skills, strengthen your mindset and empower yourself to achieve your goals”.

Mrs. Bastian further stated, ” Believe in your ability to make a positive changes, both in your own life and within your community. The challenges you face are simply stepping stones to greater understanding and success. Don’t hesitate to reach out, ask questions, and engage with others-together we are stronger. As we help you change the narrative of your story “.

The empowerment sparked a commitment to lifestyle changes, encouraging participants to replace habits of overspending with disciplined saving and financial planning. Ultimately, this initiative was more than just money, it was about empowering individuals to take control of their lives.

As a Founder and CEO of Knole Empire Miss. Kenole Legote said, ” By tailoring our content and approach to the needs of the people, we aim to foster a supportive environment that encourages learning and self-improvement throughout the community. The program encourages proactive planning for the future, which can help people navigate financial challenges, more effectively “.

As one participants put it “I feel like I’ve just opened my eyes for the first time. I now have the confidence to make smarter choices for me and my family”.

The event was inclusive, welcoming all community members regardless of their background or income. It emphasized that everyone deserves access to financial knowledge, the ability to escape debts, and the opportunity to build a secure future for themselves and their families.