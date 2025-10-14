Empowering Rural Women Through Art

In a transformative initiative blending heritage, entrepreneurship, and community empowerment, the Bavulele Ntsikhwe Mbokazi Art Center, founded by visionary photographer and storyteller Charmain Carrol, announces its inaugural artist residency program Bavulele Art in Residency ( simple means Open). The first of its kind in a rural village of Ngqwara at Mount Frere, Eastern Cape South Africa.

This collaborative project with Nomonde Mafunda Foundation, Bavulele, and the Muholi Art Institute (MAI) is revitalizing rural villages by honoring women artisans, fostering skills in crochet and beadwork, and building unbreakable community bonds, all from the historic family home that once belonged to Carrol’s late mother.

Inspired by her great-grandparents and entrepreneurial mother, Bavulele, who rose from street vending second-hand clothes to owning a bustling supermarket and food stall, Carrol has converted her childhood home into a vibrant hub for creativity. “I draw my inspiration from my grandmother MamBokazi, a skilled potter who crafted clay pots, grass mats, and traditional items to support her family,” says Carrol. “And from my mother, who taught me that nothing is impossible, she turned her dreams into reality, banking daily and expanding her business against all odds. This art center is my way of carrying that legacy forward, proving that rural women can thrive through art and innovation.”

As a lifelong advocate for women and children, Carrol designed the residency to spotlight unrecognized women artisans in her hometown. Operating on the land her mother purchased, the same ground where her family raised her and now rests, the program has already drawn several dedicated participants, overcoming initial skepticism about fleeting opportunities in remote areas with challenging roads. “This community is my heart,” Carrol shares. “The residency is at my house, on land steeped in family history. These women are enjoying every moment, bonding deeply, and producing high-quality pieces that could change their lives.”

The program kicked off with beadwork workshops and has progressed to crochet using wool, led by collaborator Nomonde Mafunda, who brings her expertise to teach and assist villagers in mastering this skill. Mafunda’s guidance has been instrumental in empowering participants, helping them create intricate pieces while fostering a supportive learning environment. With plans to invite more artisans for new skills, the residency continues to expand its impact.

This residency not only preserves cultural heritage but also empowers women to become entrepreneurs, just like Carrol’s mother. By recognizing and amplifying their talents, the Bavulele Art In Residency is sparking a rural renaissance, inviting partners, donors, and media to join in amplifying these stories of resilience and creativity.

About Bavulele Art In Residency

Founded by Charmain Carrol in honor of her late mother and ancestors, the Bavulele Ntsikhwe Mbokazi Art Center is a rural haven for women artisans, promoting skills, community, and economic independence through collaborative projects like Bavulele Art residency with Muholi Arts Institute (MaI) and Nomonde Mafunda Foundation.

