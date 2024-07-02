Empowering South Africa’s Future Workforce

Global snacking leader Mondelēz International retain their position at the forefront of consumer snacking innovation thanks to the power of the people behind their products – and now they’re offering young people from Johannesburg and Gqeberha the chance to ‘Taste the Future’ with a one-day job-shadowing experience at their Woodmead Head Office and Gqeberha chocolate manufacturing plant.

Behind every product innovation is a highly-motivated, empowered and visionary team, with a future-fit skillset that empowers them to make bold decisions to drive the company forward. “As one of Africa’s best employers, we are well-positioned to demonstrate the opportunities that the snacking industry holds, especially in a market that has a young population,” says Navisha Bechan-Sewkuran, Corporate and Government Affairs Lead for Mondelēz International in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). “We are committed to the growth and development of our market and we want to share our expertise to inspire the next generation of snacking leaders with our ‘Taste the Future’ opportunity.”

Taste the Future is open to young people from 18-25, who passed matric with a Bachelor or Diploma and have never had work exposure. Young people are invited to share motivational nominations to CGASSA@mdlz.com and state why they should spend the day with the Mondelēz team in their region. Candidates with the best motivation will be short-listed and selected winners will have the opportunity to job-shadow mentors from the organisation and be exposed to career opportunities that the FMCG industry has to offer.

The competition will be open until 05 July 2024 and the thirty candidates will have the job-shadow opportunity of a lifetime for one day in July.

“We have a strong company culture of constant improvement and mentorship with a view to sharing this with young people outside our business as well – and Taste the Future is the latest example of that,” says Bechan-Sewkuran.

“Within the business, our colleagues can access leadership training programs, and we have in-house mentorship programs which match high-potential individuals with mentors within the business. This allows the team to tackle career, performance or development opportunities through powerful conversations and create a network of leaders operating within a nurturing and inclusive community environment. We are hoping to support young people with such skills that they can then take into their careers.”

Taste the Future hopes to offer the thirty winners the opportunity to get a view of the working world with one of the world’s most recognisable snacking companies, working with scores of the planet’s most-loved brands in a supportive and nurturing environment. Wouldn’t you take a bite of an opportunity like that, to Taste the Future?

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2023 net revenues of approximately $36 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate’s Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.