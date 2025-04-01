Empowering young minds, enriching communities, supported by Global Legends

Citadel recently raised R2.3 million, with golfing legend Gary Player and former Westlife lead-singer Brian McFadden to ensure a brighter future for the Blair Atholl Pre-Primary School. The funds will be managed by Citadel in an endowment for the Gary and Vivienne Player Foundation to ensure the sustainability of the school well into the future.

“If we do not change the way we educate and do not give our most vulnerable children opportunities, we will never uplift the people in our society who need it most,” says Citadel CEO, Andrew Möller.

As a wealth management specialist company, Citadel is dedicated to making a long-term, structured and sustainable difference in the lives of South African children. As part of this commitment, Citadel raises funds and manages an endowment for the Gary and Vivienne Player Foundation to secure the future of the Blair Atholl Pre-Primary School. Citadel has been supporting the Gary and Vivienne Player Foundation since 2018.

Citadel hosted its annual fundraiser, A Citadel Experience, on Saturday, 8 March 2025 at the Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate. The day started with a golf day hosted by golfing legend Gary Player and ended with a charity auction gala dinner featuring performances by former Westlife lead-signer Brian McFadden, and a variety of South African talent such as Zolani Mahola and her all women band, Dr Viktor and the Rasta Rebels and the Muses.

“It’s all about love. These children shine with love. The country and its people are struggling, and we need more ubuntu now. I don’t want to be remembered as a golfer; I want to be remembered as a philanthropist,” says Player, who founded the Blair Atholl Pre-Primary School in 1990 with his late wife, Vivienne, in the Northwest of Johannesburg.

The school is a beacon of hope to the disadvantaged community and surroundings. It provides early childhood education to 125 children, aged between three and six years old, in a safe and nurturing environment.

“It is my wish that the Blair Atholl Pre-Primary School can exist forever,” says Player.

“Education is a critical driver of economic empowerment,” says Alex Maditsi, Trustee of the Gary and Vivienne Player Foundation. “Thanks to Citadel’s unwavering support, the Blair Atholl Pre-Primary School will continue shaping young minds for years to come.”

As an early childhood development school, one of the school’s core objectives is ensuring that the children leave the school ready for the next level of education. Fanie Masilela, a Deputy Principal, says: “When I joined the Blair Atholl Primary School last year, I noticed that there is a difference between the children coming from Blair Atholl Pre-Primary School and those from other pre-primary schools. The children from Blair Atholl Pre-Primary are far more comfortable in a formal classroom setting, adapt more easily to structured learning, and follow instructions with greater confidence. Their strong foundation gives them a clear advantage when it comes to learning new skills and moving into Grade 1.”

Since its inception, Citadel’s philanthropic initiatives have focused on long-term, impactful contributions to education and youth development in South Africa. Reflecting on the fundraising event’s impact, Jean de Villiers, Head of Philanthropy at Citadel, who also served as the auctioneer for the evening says: “Education is the most powerful tool we have in the fight against poverty.”