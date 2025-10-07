End-of-life and palliative care captured to empower and educate

Photographic campaign captures essence of palliative care – October 11

The Association of Palliative Care Centres (APCC) of South Africa has launched a powerful photographic campaign to capture the dignity, comfort and support that patients facing life-threatening illness receive and deserve through the provision of palliative healthcare services.

The initiative aligns with the theme for World Hospice and Palliative Care Day 2025 (WHPCD2025) on October 11, ‘Universal Access to Palliative Care’. “Rather than simply providing comfort to terminally-ill patients, a common misconception in South Africa, palliative care is a comprehensive service that integrates clinical expertise, emotional intelligence, cultural sensitivity and ethical considerations – even in cases where a patient is not in the final stages of life,” says Hanneke Lubbe, CEO-Hospice Bloemfontein and APCC Chairperson – Free State. “The APCC’s ‘Through the Palliative Care Lens’ campaign aims to visually showcase the reality of the practice in action, with both the patient and their loved ones being supported from the point of diagnosis.”

The Association’s non-profit member organisations, currently numbering 70, have submitted photographs taken in homes, clinics and communities that reflect the lived experience of patients. These visual galleries and accompanying captions providing the necessary context are free to view by the public, medical professionals and media on a dedicated WHPCD2025 website page. They will also appear broadly across members’ social media channels. “We want to visually share real on-the-ground scenarios,” says Lubbe. “It is essential that people understand the tangible difference palliative care makes to the lives of patients and their families so that they reach out to members early and are supported as soon as they have received their diagnosis.”

The APCC is a proactive advocate for equitable access to comprehensive, high-quality palliative care across all communities. While financial support from the national Department of Health varies across provinces, many member organisations, often referred to as hospices, rely on fundraising to sustain their operations and deliver essential palliative services. This is why our position on the topic of medically assisted dying states that it should be outside the realm of palliative care.

“While the Association recognises the importance of ongoing, respectful engagement with the topic of medically assisted dying,” says Lubbe, “we believe that there needs to be a focus on making sure that palliative care is available to everyone and that medically assisted dying is considered outside of the broader framework of palliative care. Before we debate how people die, we must ensure they have access to the care that helps them live with dignity.”

Earlier this year, the fifth edition of the Standards for Palliative Healthcare Services secured accreditation from the International Society for Quality in Health Care’s External Evaluation Association (ISQua IEEA). The Standards are developed through a long-standing partnership between the APCC and the Council for Health Service Accreditation of Southern Africa (COHSASA) and the international endorsement reaffirms the commitment of the APCC to deliver world-class palliative care via their members.

APCC’s CEO, Motlalentoa Motsoane encourages every South African to take time to view the WHPCD2025 website at https://apcc.org.za/world-hospice-palliative-care-day-2025/ .

“These visual galleries truly encapsulate the extraordinary strength of effective palliative care in South Africa,” he says.

About the APCC

The Association of Palliative Care Centres (APCC) is a registered NPO in South Africa. Founded in 1987, the APCC is a member organisation for palliative care service providers, many of whom refer to themselves as hospices. As a national charity, the Association champions and supports 70 member organisations that provide palliative care services to approximately 40,000 people per year. APCC’s members are located across South Africa and care for patients with a variety of life-threatening conditions, predominantly in the comfort of their own homes.

About palliative care

Palliative care is the physical, psychological, social, and spiritual care provided by an inter-disciplinary team of experts to anyone with a life-threatening illness and their loved ones. Care is offered from the point of diagnosis and extends to bereavement support if needed. APCC members typically have a team that includes a medical doctor, professional nurse, social worker, counsellor, and home-based carers. All staff are trained in palliative care, which aims to ensure a quality of life for patients and to prevent and relieve unnecessary suffering.