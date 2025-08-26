Ending Women’s Month with a Movement: Clean Up and Transform Our City

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – As Women’s Month draws to a close, Clean City SA is spearheading a powerful movement to empower women and combat the growing crisis of urban waste, disorder, and disease. In a riveting call to action, the organization, in partnership with Miss Earth South Africa 2025 Semi Finalist, Mpho Moleya, invites the public to a Women’s Action for Clean-up and Recycling event aimed at transforming our communities and our lives.

The event will be held on:

Friday, August 29, 2025, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Randview Shopping Centre, located at 511 Jan Smuts Avenue and Republic Road, Randburg, 2194.

This initiative is more than just a clean-up; it’s a mission to restore dignity and safety to our communities. In areas plagued by a sense of disorder, frustration, and a lack of safety, where the spread of diseases and parasites creates anxiety and stress, and impacts overall life satisfaction, this event offers a beacon of hope.

Mpho Moleya, a passionate advocate for environmental justice, will lead a team of 15 women from the Johannesburg CBD, Alexandra, and Diepsloot. The event will empower these women to establish and lead sustainable clean-up and recycling efforts in their respective communities. Clean City SA will provide unwavering support, equipping them with the knowledge and tools needed to create lasting change.

“The time for frustration is over. The time for action is now,” says Mpho Moleya. “This initiative is about reclaiming our spaces and our well-being. By empowering women to lead the charge, we are not only cleaning up our city but also instilling a sense of pride, purpose, and community spirit that will ripple through generations.”

The Women’s Action for Clean-up and Recycling event is an opportunity for the public to witness firsthand the power of collective action and the resilience of community leaders. It’s a chance to see how taking control of our environment can alleviate the stress and anxiety caused by disorder and contribute to a healthier, happier life for everyone.

About Clean City SA

Clean City SA is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering a culture of cleanliness and environmental responsibility in urban areas. By empowering local communities, Clean City SA provides the resources and support needed to address waste management challenges and promote a sustainable lifestyle for all residents.