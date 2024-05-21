SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Bi-Weekly Newsletter Links
steuart@sagoodnews.co.za
22
May

Endless Networking Opportunities at the Township Economies Conference & Expo

We are thrilled to invite you to join us for an exclusive gathering that promises endless networking opportunities, invaluable insights, and actionable strategies to drive growth and prosperity.

Introducing the Township Economies Conference & Expo a dynamic platform designed to connect entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and community leaders passionate about driving economic empowerment and transformation in township communities across Africa.

siyenza.evlink4.net/public/messages/view-online/pVzdgm2sHf1MyMF7/T6EjFEIKMoIdlv51/17db757bea9afd24

Related Posts

May 22, 2024

SA Private Higher ED Institution inducted into prestigious Golden Key Society

0
May 22, 2024

Otto Foundation launches inaugural Children’s Book Award

0
May 22, 2024

Why Gogos hold the key to economic upliftment in SA

, 0