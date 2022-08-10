Engen and Ackermans join hands to support Siloe School for the Blind

As the winter cold continues to bite, Engen and Ackermans have stepped up to support Siloe School for the Blind with much needed cold weather essentials and two washing machines.

Siloe School for the Blind is based in Thokgoaneng Village, approximately 35kms south of Polokwane in Limpopo and caters for special needs and visually impaired learners from Grade R to Grade 7.

To ensure the school’s learners can study with hope and dignity, Principal Lebelo R Welcome and her colleagues launched the Siloe School Shoe Project, which aims to “change lives with one pair of new school shoes” for every learner.

This is where South Africa’s favourite* petrol station brand stepped forward, covering the cost of new school shoes for every one of the Siloe School for the Blind’s 120 learners and two washing machines.

“For Engen, disability inclusion is one of the company’s key social investment focus areas, so we are humbled to support the Siloe School Shoe Project,” comments Dr James Nyawera, Engen’s head of Transformation and Stakeholder Engagement.

“As a caring and inclusive company with ‘heart’, Engen is firmly committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which endeavour to ensure a better and more sustainable future for all,” he adds.

In addition, Ackermans has committed much needed bedding (linen, pillowcases, and sheets), soap and curtains with lining for the classroom and hostels at the school.

Ackermans CSI Manager, Hanifa Jassiem says: “At Ackermans, we’ve named our CSI programme Ububele, which means kindness and generosity. It enables employees and our greater communities to unite towards social upliftment.

We are honoured that Engen chose to work with us and delighted to be able to support their incredible cause. When corporate South Africa comes together in kindness and generosity, so much more can be achieved.”

Founded in 1950, Siloe School was the first school for blind black children in South Africa and has continued to serve the educational needs of the blind community.

“Our vision is to provide innovative and relevant instruction to visually impaired learners by guiding them to an independent and responsible adulthood,” says Welcome.

“We are extremely grateful to Engen and Ackermans for their generous donations which have come at an opportune time. As we battle winter, the new school shoes and other essentials will protect the learners from the cold days,” she adds.

For more information about the school please visit https://siloeschool.co.za/

#Engencares

* As voted for 10 consecutive years (2011-2020) in the Sunday Times Top Brands survey. Engen has also been voted the “Coolest” petrol station for 12 consecutive years (2010-2021) in the Sunday Times Generation Next Brand survey.

ENDS

For more information please contact: Gavin Smith, Engen External Communication Manager, gavin.smith@engenoil.com Tel: +27 21 403 4312