Engen awards 131 bursaries as Engen Maths & Science School matrics achieve record 98% pass rate

Engen’s commitment to nurturing talent and fostering educational excellence has once again shone brightly, with the 2024 Engen Maths & Science School (EMSS) matric class achieving a record 98% overall pass rate.

Speaking at the EMSS Cape Town Awards ceremony on Saturday, 8 March — held to celebrate top learners from the EMSS centres hosted at Cape Peninsula University of Technology and Manzomthombo Secondary School —Engen CSI Manager, Olwethu Mdabula, highlighted the programme’s crucial role in addressing critical skills shortages in maths and science, thereby fostering economic growth and development.

Since its inception in 1987, EMSS has been a cornerstone of Engen’s commitment to societal transformation, today providing over 1,500 learners annually with free supplementary tuition.

The 2024 EMSS matric class achieved an impressive 82% bachelor pass rate, marking a notable 5% increase from the previous year. This outstanding result underscores the transformative impact of EMSS in empowering underprivileged Grade 10–12 learners at its 10 centres across South Africa.

Mdabula noted that the 2024 matric results reaffirm the programme’s pivotal role in bridging educational disparities and equipping talented learners from disadvantaged backgrounds with the necessary tools for success.

“Of the 415 matriculants enrolled in the programme in 2024, 131 deserving learners have been awarded full bursaries to pursue tertiary studies in engineering, accounting, computing, and other related fields. This illustrates Engen’s commitment to facilitating access to STEM higher education and unlocking opportunities for future leaders,” she added.

The 10 EMSS centres currently in operation include four in KwaZulu-Natal (hosted at Fairvale High School, Ganges High School, Hillview High School, and Umlazi Commercial High School), three in the Eastern Cape (in East London, Cala, and Gqeberha), two in the Western Cape (hosted at CPUT and Manzomthombo Secondary School), and one in Gauteng (hosted at Zakariyya Park Combined School).

“Through targeted support and resource allocation, EMSS empowers students to unlock their full potential and pursue fulfilling careers,” Mdabula affirmed.

As a company, Engen actively supports nine of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals, including SDG 4 – Quality Education, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to fostering inclusive and equitable educational opportunities for all.

Mdabula concluded: “Engen recognises that investing in quality education is vital for driving positive change and fostering a diverse, skilled workforce.

“By championing educational excellence through initiatives like EMSS, Engen is not only shaping individual destinies but also contributing to South Africa’s broader socioeconomic advancement. Our ultimate reward is helping talented individuals build meaningful careers that benefit not only themselves but also their families and the wider economy.

