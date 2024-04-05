Engen awards 99 bursaries as Engen Math & Science School matrics achieve record pass rate

Engen’s commitment to nurturing talent and fostering educational excellence has shone brightly once again after the 2023 Engen Maths & Science School matric class reported a record 97% overall pass rate.

This exceptional achievement again underscored the transformative impact of the Engen Maths & Science School (EMSS) programme in empowering underprivileged Grade 10-12 learners at its 10 EMSS centres spread across South Africa.

Since inception in 1987, the EMSS programme has been the cornerstone of Engen’s commitment to societal transformation, today offering over 1,500 leaners annually with vital supplementary tuition.

The 2023 EMSS matric class registered an impressive 77% bachelor pass rate, a notable 5% increase from the previous year, and significantly higher than the national average bachelor pass rate of 41%.

Olwethu Mdabula, Engen’s CSI Manager, says that the 2023 EMSS matric results affirm the pivotal role that the programme plays in bridging educational disparities and equipping talented learners from disadvantaged backgrounds with the necessary tools for success.

“Of the 434 matriculants enrolled in the programme in 2023, 99 deserving learners were awarded full bursaries to pursue their tertiary studies, further illustrating Engen’s commitment to facilitating access to higher education and unlocking opportunities for future leaders,” adds Mdabula.

In further celebration of academic excellence, Engen awarded learners R5 000 for every distinction attained in Mathematics, Science, or English, for a total of R605k dispersed to top matric achievers.

Of the 10 EMSS centres currently operating, four are based in KwaZulu-Natal (at Fairvale High School, Ganges High School, Hillview High School, and Umlazi Commercial High School), three are in the Eastern Cape (East London, Cala and Gqeberha), two in the Western Cape (CPUT and Manzomthombo Secondary School), and one in Gauteng at Zakariyya Park Combined School.

Engen CSI Manager, Mdabula, further emphasised EMSS’s continued role in mitigating critical skills shortages in Maths, Science and English, thereby fostering economic growth and development.

“Through targeted support and allocation of resources, EMSS empowers students to unlock their full potential and pursue fulfilling careers,” she affirms.

As a company, Engen advocates 9 of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals, including SDG 4 – Quality Education, underscoring its long-held endeavour to foster inclusive and equitable educational opportunities for all.

Adds Mdabula: “Engen recognises that investing in quality education is vital for driving positive change and fostering a diverse and skilled workforce.