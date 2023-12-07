Engen brings Festive cheer to South Durban Basin

Engen has collaborated with FoodForward SA to offer residents of the South Durban Basin a beacon of hope and supported those in need.

On 28 and 29 November, 100 food hampers were distributed to members of the Wentworth, Merebank, Lamontville, and Umlazi communities.

Dr James Xolani Nyawera, Engen’s Head of Transformation and Stakeholder Engagement, highlighted the substantial pressure on low-income households due to rising inflation, with many households forced to allocate a higher percentage of their income to food expenditure, which prompted Engen to extend a helping hand.

“Engen is aware of these challenges and wanted to help relieve the burden on families grappling with the impact of food inflation,” commented Nyawera.

In collaboration with the Community-Engen Joint Committee members, a list of beneficiaries was compiled and submitted to FoodForward SA, who meticulously vetted the process for fair and equitable distribution.

FoodForward SA oversaw the packaging of food hampers and facilitated door-to-door delivery in each area.

The food parcels, provided by Engen and FoodForward SA, and valued at R134 000, included essential items such as Maize Meal (10kg), Samp & Beans (2 x 500g), Lentils/Soup Mix (2 x 500g), Tinned Fish (2 x 400g), Soya Mince (2 x 500g), Sunflower Oil (2L), Peanut Butter (400g), Jam (450g), Squish Beverage (4 x 110ml), Canned Soup (2 x 400g), Baked Beans (2 x 400g), Rice (2kg), and Fruit and Vegetables (7-10kg).

“As a caring and inclusive company with ‘heart,’ we hope that this small gesture offers some comfort to South Durban Basin residents,” added Nyawera.

Engen’s collaboration with FoodForward SA aligns with its commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 3 – Good Health and Well-being, and SDG 2 – Zero Hunger, addressing food insecurity.

This partnership builds on Engen’s ongoing support, including a recent pledge of R2 million in fuel support to FoodForward SA, bringing its total fuel support to R6 million over the past three years.

