Engen Community Computer School upskills another 73 South Durban residents

Another 73 South Durban community members have graduated from the Engen Community Computer School, after completing its four-month intensive training programme, which has equipped them with essential computer skills to enhance their employability.

A graduation ceremony was held on 3 May 2024 at the Engen Durban Marine Terminal (formerly the Engen Refinery) in Wentworth, which celebrated the achievements of the first cohort of 2024 graduates and highlighted the impactful legacy of the Engen Community Computer School in transforming the lives of South Durban residents.

Since inception in 2009, the Engen Community Computer School has empowered 3 019 South Durbanites by offering them a free basic computer skills qualification to significantly boost their employment prospects.

With 40% of the 2023 graduates having secured employment or gained acceptance into learning institutes or learnerships to study further, and with several graduates being offered positions even before completing the course, it demonstrates the tangible ongoing benefits of the Engen sponsored training.

Msawakhe Trueman Chilizia, who secured a call-centre position at District Insurance Brokers in Wentworth, credits the skills taught by the Engen Community Computer School’s exceptional teachers for his success.

“I’m doing great, selling car insurance, capturing data, and making calls. I’m grateful for this opportunity,” shares Chilizia.

Crediting their new computer skills, Jazmin Fisher landed a position as a receptionist at an engineering company in Wentworth, while Zuziwe Londiwe Zungula landed an internship at the government health department.

Vanessa Wildey, another proud graduate, highlights the transformative impact her new skills had on her confidence.

“This course opened my eyes to many things I did not know existed on the computer. As the course progressed, and I received pass marks in the 90s, it boosted my confidence and interest in learning more,” says Wildey.

Further reflecting on her journey from a pre-computer working environment to embracing contemporary technology, Wildey credits the course with unveiling new dimensions of computer proficiency.

“I can’t wait to put my new skills into action. I highly recommend the course to others, and I’m very grateful to Engen for the opportunity,” adds Wildey

In another success, graduate Olwethu Zikalala, secured employment at the Kwa-Zulu-Natal Human Settlements Department, while two other graduates secured positions with the South African Police Services.

Furthermore, another group of graduates completed a year-long Systems Development learnership, with several already securing employment. Notably, four graduates developed a website for a local company as part of their work experience, while another four taught school children computer skills and coding at Blue Roof in the Wentworth community.

Sheryl Casalis, Course Convener and Training Director, hails the positive outcomes of the programme, stating: “The Engen Community Computer School training makes a tangible difference to the attitudes of the people who attend the course.

“Many arrive feeling hopeless and not believing that they can learn how to use a computer. Not only do they leave with greater confidence in themselves but with a skill that gives them opportunity to apply for employment where they could not previously apply.”

Extending congratulations to graduates, Engen CSI Manger Olwethu Mdabula reaffirms the company’s commitment to continuous community upskilling.

“At Engen, we believe that continuous community upskilling will ensure resilience and readiness in today’s ever-changing and demanding new digital world,” explains Mdabula.

Engen’s dedication to education aligns with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 4 – Quality Education. The company has a long-standing commitment to education in Durban, exemplified by initiatives like the Engen Maths and Science Schools (EMSS), which addresses skills shortages in engineering and technical fields.

“Engen is humbled to play a small role in positively changing the lives of community members residing in the vicinity of Engen operations in South Durban,” concludes Mdabula.

The Engen Community Computer School is set to kick off its next free course on 6 May 2024, welcoming 80 new learners for comprehensive computer skills training. Additionally, 20 more participants will begin weekly Saturday classes on 11 May 2024.

The Saturday course spans a year, catering to learners seeking to enhance their skills within their current employment. These dedicated individuals will convene every Saturday from 8:00 am to 12:00pm for a full year, covering the same course content as the 4-month midweek sessions.

For those keen on upskilling, the school encourages enrolment in the upcoming course starting in August, ensuring more opportunities for personal and professional development.

#EngenCares