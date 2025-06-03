Engen Computer School celebrates 68 new graduates equipped to enter the job market

South Durban residents continue to benefit from Engen’s commitment to community upliftment, with another group of learners graduating from the Engen Community Computer School on 23 May 2025—equipped with digital skills to help them navigate the modern job market.

Engen’s free, four-month computer skills course aims to boost digital literacy and open doors to employment and learnership opportunities for unemployed residents of South Durban.

Delivering the keynote address at the graduation at the Blue Roof Life Space in Wentworth, Krishna Govender, Head: Transition, Repurpose & RTT at Engen, congratulated the 68 graduates from the January 2025 intake, highlighting the programme’s enduring legacy.

“With valuable digital skills in hand, these graduates are now better positioned to pursue meaningful employment or further their education,” said Govender.

The course’s real-world impact continues to be reflected in impressive employment outcomes. In fact, even before completing the programme, two candidates had already secured employment — congratulations to Joash Lewis, who joined a trucking company, and Riquelme Tarrique Ogle, who secured a position at the Nedbank Youth SA Programme Call Centre.

Since its launch in 2009, the Engen Community Computer School has empowered 3 374 individuals, offering free basic computer training that has proven vital in helping graduates secure employment, gain access to further education, or qualify for learnerships.

The figures speak for themselves. Among the August–December 2024 group, 28% secured employment, 6% gained learnerships, and 10% pursued further studies.

In addition, 17 graduates from the December 2024 intake have been selected to join the Engen Global Citizen Development Programme (EGCDP) — a year-long accredited ICT learnership offering both theoretical training and workplace experience in technical support and systems development. Learners can attain formal ICT qualifications at NQF Levels 4 and 5, building on the foundation provided by the computer school.

Applications Now Open

The Engen Community Computer School encourages unemployed South Durban residents to apply for this life-changing programme. Classes run on weekdays for four months, while a year-long Saturday course is available for those who work during the week.

Engen’s long-standing investment in education and community upliftment continues to uplift those living near its operations in South Durban—because when communities are empowered, everyone benefits.

