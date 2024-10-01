Engen drives Health, Wellness, and Safety forward this Transport Month

Engen Driver Wellness is again in the spotlight this Transport Month (October), emphasising the importance of truck driver health and wellness to overall road safety.

In collaboration with Trucking Wellness, Engen will provide free voluntary health screenings to commercial truck drivers, expanding the initiative to 29 locations across eight provinces this year.

Truck drivers traveling through Gauteng, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and Western Cape are encouraged to visit participating Engen 1-Stops and Truck Stops (see full schedule below) for complimentary health screenings. In appreciation of their participation, drivers will receive free toiletry bags after completing their screenings.

Simlindele Manqina, Engen’s Manager of Transformation and Stakeholder Engagement, explains that the Engen Driver Wellness’ primary goal is to enhance driver health and road safety by offering accessible health screenings at convenient locations. “Throughout October, mobile clinics staffed by qualified nurses and counsellors will be stationed at select Engen Truck Stops and Engen 1 Stop service stations, offering screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes, malaria, tuberculosis (TB), sexually transmitted infections (STIs), Body Mass Index (BMI), and HIV/AIDS testing. Counselling and condom distribution will also be available,” says Manqina.

Engen’s ‘Always Moving’ B2B brand positioning embodies Engen’s dedication to keeping industries in perpetual motion by supplying them with technologically advanced fuels, lubricants, chemicals, and services.

This commitment is certainly evident in initiatives like Engen Driver Wellness, which focuses on keeping truck drivers healthy and, by extension, driving longevity, efficiency, and safety in the transportation sector.

Adnaan Emeran, Engen’s Lubricants and Commercial Marketing and Business Development Manager, highlights that Engen Driver Wellness has aimed to improve the occupational health and wellness of long-distance truck drivers through free health screenings, healthy lifestyle advice, and consultations when needed for over 10 years. “Engen’s partnership with the transport sector spans several decades and we have enormous respect for an industry that is a crucial cog in helping to keep the wheels of South Africa’s economy turning,” says Emeran. “Our approach is to add value in a sustainable and specialized manner, leveraging our extensive knowledge of the sector.”

Adds Emeran: “Truck drivers are the unsung heroes of our highways. Given the long hours they spend on the road and the challenges they face, initiatives like Engen Driver Wellness play a crucial role in supporting both fleet owners and truck operators, ensuring that their operations are ‘Always Moving’.”

“Prioritising driver health, nutrition, and wellness has a significant impact on both drivers and their families. Our ongoing partnership with Trucking Wellness and collaboration with SSA reinforces Engen’s commitment to being a sustainable energy solutions partner that enriches lives for a better future,” Emeran concludes.