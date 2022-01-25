Engen George Eco Stop Supports Options Care Centre

Engen George Eco Stop has again stepped up to support Options Care Centre ensuring that it continues to provide much needed care and support for expecting mothers.

Dealer, Ruco Ebersöhn says he wanted to play a role in helping those in need who have nowhere else to turn.

“The majority of the Centre’s clients come from disadvantaged communities, many of whom are young expecting mothers struggling to cope and in desperate need of emotional and financial support,” adds Ebersöhn.

Options Care Centre is based in the Garden Route town and opened in February 1997 providing a haven for women and families facing a crisis.

Since then, it has reached out to many teenagers, young adults and families offering them counselling and support initiatives.

With a vision to develop youth and families facing a pregnancy or an HIV crisis, Options Care Centre currently reaches 50-80 new people monthly whilst also offering ongoing support to many others.

Says Director, Laurie Edwell: “Engen’s contribution will help us reach and provide counselling to more vulnerable people as well as offer practical support.

“We do this through building relationships with people, listening to their stories, and empowering them.

“Decisions made in these times of crisis last a lifetime and it’s important for them to find help, support and information.”

Edwell thanked Engen for their generous contribution and for making a real difference.

Engen George Eco Stop’s R5 000 financial contribution was matched by Engen’s Dealer Community Partnership Programme, which encourages Engen retail dealers across South Africa to engage and support the local communities in which they operate.

Engen is South Africa’s petroleum and related convenience services market leader, operating over 1 000 service stations nationally.

Comments Engen’s General Manager: Retail, Seelan Naidoo: “As a caring company, Engen commends Engen George Eco Stop for bringing to life our philosophy, what matters to you, matters to us. Mr. Ebersöhn’s empathy and drive to make a difference is truly heartwarming.”

“We commend our dealers for getting involved and playing a role in supporting the community at large.”

