Engen Global Citizen Programme expands with new 2025 intake

Engen Expands ICT Training for Youth with 2025 Programme Intake

Engen reaffirms its commitment to youth empowerment and skills development with the launch of the 2025 South Durban and Steelpoort intake for the Engen Global Citizen Development Programme (EGCDP). This initiative equips young South Africans with critical ICT skills, enhancing employability and driving socio-economic progress.

Following a rigorous selection process, nine candidates who reside in the South Durban suburbs of Umlazi, Wentworth, Lamontville, and Merebank will pursue an NQF Level 4 Technical Support qualification, while 12 will undertake an NQF Level 5 Systems Development qualification.

The programme, led by Engen’s Skills Development team, offers a blend of theoretical learning and practical workplace experience, preparing graduates for entry-level ICT roles or further studies.

The programme has been so successful that it has now been launched in Steelpoort in Mpumalanga, where the first intake of 10 students will embark on the programme.

Olwethu Mdabula, Engen’s CSI Manager, emphasised the company’s dedication to transformation, stating: “Investing in skills development is key to economic upliftment. The success of our past graduates has reinforced the need to continue this initiative, and we are thrilled to welcome a new group of ambitious learners to the EGCDP in 2025.”

Simlindele Manqina, Head of Transformation and Stakeholder Engagement, highlighted the programme’s broader impact, adding: “Empowering our youth with sought-after ICT skills not only strengthens their career prospects but also contributes to South Africa’s digital and economic growth. We remain committed to fostering opportunities that enable young people to build sustainable futures.”

Engen Skills Development Manager, Dee Mdeka, emphasised the importance of industry-aligned training in ICT, stating, “The digital economy is evolving rapidly, and equipping young people with future-fit skills is essential. Through the EGCDP, we ensure that our graduates gain both technical expertise and real-world experience, positioning them for success in a competitive job market.”

Launched in 2023, the EGCDP aligns with Engen’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 4 (Quality Education) and SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth).

Engen extends its best wishes to the 2025 cohort as they embark on this transformative journey.

#EngenCares