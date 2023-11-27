Engen helps fuel dreams

Engen has donated fuel to the value of R20 000 to the Reach for a Dream foundation to help fulfil the dreams of children fighting life-threatening illnesses.

Reach for a Dream has been making dreams come true for children for 35 years; dreams ranging from meeting someone famous to going to the seaside for the first time, all of which provide youngsters with a temporary escape from their illness and a much-needed distraction from often painful medical treatments.

“These children are under extreme pressure, having to deal with life-threatening medical issues and are in desperate need of encouragement,” comments Heidi Rowley, Western Cape branch manager at Reach for a Dream.

“Reach for a Dream offers them a magical moment to regain their childhood that is being lost to an illness, giving them hope to believe that tomorrow is worth fighting for.”

Extending a warm word of thanks to Engen for their support, Rowley says the donation does not just fill vehicles tanks.

“The support fuels our mission, giving us the momentum to reach more children across South Africa.”

Engen’s Head of Transformation and Stakeholder Engagement, Dr James Xolani Nyawera say the company strives to be a force for good in society.

“As a caring and inclusive company with ‘heart, we are proud to support Reach for a Dream and truly admire the work they are doing in alleviating some of the strain that life-threatening illnesses place on sick children and their families,” says Nyawera.

“We hope that our contribution makes a small difference by providing these dreamers with the opportunity to believe in their greatest wish,” he adds.

Through donations from individuals and corporate partners, Reach for a Dream strives to make more dreams come true every year.

#Engencares

https://reachforadream.org.za/