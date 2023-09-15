Engen joins hands with Breede Valley APD for Casual Day celebrations

Engen and the Breede Valley Association for Persons with Disabilities (BVAPD) celebrated Casual Day, which is South Africa’s leading fund-raising and awareness campaign for Persons with Disabilities.

Launched in 1995, Casual Day is an annual awareness and fund-raising campaign held on 1 September benefiting person with disabilities.

Each year, South Africans are encouraged to go to work, or school dressed differently and to wear the official Casual Day sticker and merchandise to show their support.

As part of the festivities, the BVAPD had a variety of fun filled activities, including games and competitions for staff, partners, and members of the disabled community.

Engen handed over a cheque for R262,000, as part of the second instalment of a three-year pledge totalling R848 680, which was made to the Breede Valley APD in 2022.

BVAPD is a Western Cape-based non-profit organisation that renders therapeutic, social and community development services to persons with disabilities in the areas of Worcester, Rawsonville, De Doorns, Touws River and surrounds.

The inclusion of people with disabilities is a key focus area of Engen’s social investment, with all supported projects seeking to create sustainable value for all parties concerned.

Amongst various success stories, Engen’s support for the BVAPD is to drive a new skills-based pilot project called WeMove.

BVAPD’s Michelle Vos said: “We are extremely excited to report that the pilot has been such a success that we have managed to secure off-site positions for thirteen of our beneficiaries at various organisations including a major grocery chain, local panel beaters, a creche and a bike shop.

Vos thanked Engen for their support, which she said had a far-reaching impact on beneficiaries, their families, and the community of the Breede Valley.

“We are grateful to Engen for assisting us in empowering persons with disabilities to improve their socio-economic future,” commented Griessel.

“Access to skills development and employment for persons with disabilities remains extremely limited and deprives them of taking their rightful place in the socio-economic life of South Africa,” she added.

According to Engen’s Stakeholder Engagement and Transformation Manager, Dr James Xolani Nyawera, the company’s support of the Breede Valley APD was part of its drive to help create an equitable society where persons with disabilities can share access to every sphere of educational, work, and social life.

“Together we can forge a future that is inclusive of all people,” commented Dr Nyawera.

“As a caring and inclusive company with ‘heart,’ this aligns with Engen’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which endeavour to ensure a better and more sustainable future for all.”

As a company, Engen champions nine of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including SDG 4 – Quality Education, which aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all and SDG 8 – Decent Work and Economic Growth, which aims to drive progress, create decent jobs for all and improve living standards.

“For Engen, disability inclusion is one of the company’s key social investment focus areas, giving us an opportunity to contribute towards inclusive rights in South Africa,” added Dr Nyawera