Engen Keeps on Giving in Support of Gift of the Givers and FoodForward SA

Engen has reaffirmed its commitment to uplifting vulnerable communities across South Africa through impactful partnerships with two key organisations: Gift of the Givers and FoodForward SA. In separate cheque handovers held today, Engen donated an additional R3 million in fuel support to Gift of the Givers and R2 million to FoodForward SA, underscoring its ongoing dedication to supporting essential humanitarian and food security efforts.

Fuelling Hope with Gift of the Givers

Since 2019, Engen has contributed R14.5 million in fuel to Gift of the Givers, South Africa’s leading disaster response organisation. This latest R3 million donation will help ease transport costs, enabling the organisation to reach communities in need across the country.

The official cheque handover took place at Engen’s Cape Town head office, where Sim Manqina, Engen’s Transformation and Stakeholder Engagement Manager, presented the donation to Gift of the Givers founder and chairman, Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman.

Combating Food Insecurity with FoodForward SA

In addition to its support of Gift of the Givers, Engen has also committed R8 million in total fuel donations to FoodForward SA since 2020, helping address urgent issues of food insecurity and child malnutrition. This year’s R2 million fuel contribution will enable FoodForward SA’s trucks to collect surplus food from farmers, manufacturers, and retailers, distributing nutritious provisions to underserved rural communities nationwide.

Marking its 15th anniversary, FoodForward SA recognised Engen’s support in their mission to redirect excess food to those in need. “Engen’s annual fuel donation allows us to reach more impoverished households with healthy food provisions,” said Andy Du Plessis, Managing Director of FoodForward SA. “We are grateful for their generosity and commitment to alleviating hunger across South Africa.”

A Shared Vision for a Sustainable Future

Through partnerships with Gift of the Givers and FoodForward SA, Engen has furthered its goal of creating sustainable, resilient communities. Engen’s contributions support UN Sustainable Development Goals, including SDG 2 – Zero Hunger and SDG 3 – Good Health and Well-being, aligning with the company’s mission to foster a better and more sustainable future for all.

Engen recognises the significant impact of both Gift of the Givers and FoodForward SA in addressing critical challenges facing South Africa. By supporting these organisations, Engen continues to show its commitment to enriching lives and driving positive social change.

