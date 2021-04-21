Engen Lends a Hand to Help Fight the CT Fire

Engen steps up to support brave Cape Town firefighters

and displaced students

21 April 2021

Devastated by the fire that broke out on Sunday, caring South African brand Engen offered immediate assistance to emergency staff, fire fighters and displaced University of Cape Town students.

After the district commander at the Roeland Street Fire Station indicated that water was a priority, Engen acted swiftly and dropped off 3 500 bottles of water at the station on Sunday.

A second delivery of 4 000 bottles of water was delivered the following morning to the Old Mutual Conference Centre drop off point to help university students displaced by the fire.

Engen’ long-standing partner, Gift of the Givers are preparing meals for UCT students for the rest of the week and Engen are assessing current needs in conjunction with GoG to further assist.

“Engen extends a big word of thanks and appreciation to the emergency services, and especially the heroic firefighters, who worked tirelessly to keep Captonians safe,” says Khalid Latiff, Engen’s General Manager: Corporate Strategy and Communications.

South Africa’s favourite fuel brand*, Engen has fueled the work of Africa’s biggest humanitarian disaster relief organization, Gift of the Givers to the tune of R2m million annually since 2020.

#CapeTownFire #GiftoftheGivers #Engencares

* As voted in the Sunday Times Top Brands survey (2011-2020).