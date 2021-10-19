Engen Marks World Food Day with Another R1m Fuel Pledge to FoodForward SA #ThisIsUs

Engen has pledged another R1 million fuel to FoodForward SA, to help power the delivery of nutritious food to vulnerable people across South Africa

World Food Day aims to raise global awareness and create action by highlighting the plight of vulnerable and impoverished communities who are in desperate need of food.

“As a brand that aims to enrich lives for a sustainable future, we at Engen are humbled to partner with FoodForward SA and do our part on World Food Day,” commented Khalid Latiff, Engen’s General Manager: Corporate Strategy and Communications.

To commemorate World Food Day, on 16 October, Engen employees in Cape Town helped FoodForward SA pack food hampers for distribution to various beneficiary organizations.

“We hope that the Engen teams’ efforts today as well as our latest fuel contribution will play a small part in ensuring FoodForward SA’s ongoing success in assisting marginalized communities,” added Latiff.

Engen first partnered with FoodForward SA in 2020, with R1 million fuel support.

Andy Du Plessis, managing director of FoodForward SA commended Engen for raising awareness about World Food Day and hailed their ongoing fuel contributions.

“Another R1 million fuel support will help FoodForward SA alleviate hunger across the country and ensure many more impoverished households receive food provisions. Thank you to Engen for their ongoing generosity and for caring enough to make a real difference,” said Du Plessis.

Latiff also praised FoodForward SA for helping address widespread hunger and food insecurity in South Africa but also called on South Africans to come together to help fight hunger.

“It is again a privilege to help support FoodForward SA and we trust our fuel contribution will ensure their transport fleet is able to reach vulnerable communities in the furthest corners of the country.

“However, the responsibility to assist the most vulnerable rests upon all and through our partnership with FoodForward SA, Engen hopes to help raise awareness around the plight of the hungry in South Africa and also acknowledge that everyone must play a role if we are to overcome the scourge of hunger,” says Latiff.

#WorldFoodDay is a way of calling for global solidarity to help the most vulnerable people recover from the pandemic whilst making food systems more sustainable, stronger and resilient to shock.

About FoodForward SA

Established in 2009 to address widespread hunger in South Africa, FoodForward SA connects a world of excess to a world of need by recovering quality edible surplus food from the consumer goods supply chain and distributing it to community organisations that serve the poor. More than 90% of the food recovered is nutritious food. https://foodforwardsa.org/